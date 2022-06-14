Subscribe to our newsletter

The 1975 reveal release date for new album

@TomTaylorFO
Tue 14th Jun 2022 12.15 BST

The 1975 have revealed that their forthcoming album, Part of the Band, is set for release on July 7th.

The band launched the promotion campaign for the record with a series of posters popping up around London, later followed by a tweet from the band simply stating: “The 1975 – Part Of The Band. 7 July.”

As of yet, it has not been confirmed whether July 7th will bring about a single launch or an album as the promotion remains largely cryptic. However, the signs certainly seem to suggest that a full record of material isn’t far away. 

Previously, the band shared the initials BFIAFL which fans believe related to an unreleased song titled ‘Being Funny in a Funny Language’ which appeared on the tracklisting for Notes on a Conditional Form.

The innovative advertising campaign has whipped up a storm of speculation from fans which is indicative of how social media is increasingly being used as a marketing tool within the music industry. 

Long gone are the days of conventional announcements, and The 1975 seem to be taking a fitting mystic route for their comeback. 

You can check out their poster tweet below. 

