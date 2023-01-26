The 1975 prank fans with Lewis Capaldi instead of Harry Styles









Never trust a sign at a music concert. Even if that sign is coming from the artist themselves, you never know what’s going to happen. That’s something that fans of British pop-rockers The 1975 had to learn the hard way at the band’s recent concert in Newcastle.

The group performed a pretty standard first set at Utililita Arena before letting a short film play over the screens. But then, a strange message flashed over the screen that read: “Guest Starring Harry Styles”. Of course, the crowd went ballistic at the possibility of Styles showing up to play some songs. What would he do? Would he guest on some of The 1975’s songs?

Anticipation was high, but then, something strange happened. As the name “Harry Styles” lingered on the screen, somebody who was very much not the real Harry Styles came on. Fans who were still delirious over a possible Harry Styles guest spot probably took an extra beat to notice that the fake “Harry Styles” was actually a famous figure as well.

Instead of Styles, British singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi stepped out instead. Capaldi, who is best known for his track ‘Somebody You Loved’, recently scored a number one hit in the UK with ‘Pointless’. He might not be Harry Styles, but he’s still a mega-famous singer who was stepping up to perform in a guest spot at The 1975’s concert.

So, did Capaldi break out his new number one song? Maybe he would continue the joke by busting out ‘Watermelon Sugar’ or ‘Music For a Sushi Restaurant’? As it turns out, none of the above. Instead, Capaldi regaled the crowd with ‘Antichrist’, a deep cut from the 2012 EP Facedown. The 1975 themselves had never performed the song live, so Capaldi decided it was up to him to get the crowd on his side.

For his second and final number, Capadli decided to pay tribute to the last guest star who showed up to a 1975 concert. That would be Taylor Swift, who hopped on stage with the band earlier this month to perform the first-ever live version of her massive number one song ‘Anti-Hero’. Capaldi decided to go for something a little more classic: Swift’s 2008 country pop classic ‘Love Story’.

Capaldi later posted some of the videos from the night on his TikTok. Check out the whole saga of Lewis Capaldi doing his best “Harry Styles” with The 1975 down below.