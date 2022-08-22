Watch The 1975 debut new track 'I'm In Love With You' live in Japan









British indie heroes The 1975 made their live return in Japan this past weekend, playing the first of a duo of shows at the Summer Sonic Festival. This return was even more stellar because the band debuted a new song entitled ‘I’m In Love With You’.

The performances mark the band’s first since Dublin back in March 2020, which also precede their upcoming headline shows at Reading and Leeds Festival next weekend. The band are headlining after being announced as the replacement for Rage Against The Machine, who were forced to pull out due to frontman Zack de la Rocha suffering an injury.

The 1975 played a 16-song set in Japan, performing favourites from across all four of their released albums, including two from their upcoming new one, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, which drops on October 14th via Dirty Hit/Polydor.

One of the tracks off the new record that they played was the single ‘Happiness’. However, the highlight of the set was ‘I’m In Love With You’. Similar to ‘Happiness’ in the sense that it’s a more upbeat, summery number, fans of the band are already starting to believe that The 1975 are returning to the kaleidoscopic synth-pop of their early years.

As for ‘Happiness’, it was released at the start of the month to much acclaim. Discussing it with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, frontman Matt Healy said: “‘Happiness’ is like… there’s literally loads of us in the room on that track”.

He continued: “[It] really doesn’t really have much structure. It came through like jamming, and we haven’t done that in like years. So we just wanted this record to be really like a captured moment and not be too constructed and even produced that much.”

The 1975 Summer Sonic setlist:

‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’

‘Love Me’

‘Chocolate’

‘Me & You Together Song’

‘TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME’

‘It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)’

‘Paris’

‘Happiness’

‘Robbers’

‘A Change Of Heart’

‘I’m In Love With You’

‘Somebody Else’

‘Love It If We Made It’

‘People’

‘I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)’

‘The Sound’

