The 1975 share latest single and announce new tour dates









The 1975 have just shared the third track from their upcoming album Being Funny In A Foreign Language. News of the single, titled ‘I’m In Love With You’, arrives alongside new details of the UK and Ireland leg of their At Their Very Best tour, which is set to kick off on January 8th, 2023, in Brighton and run until January 30th, when it will conclude with a show in Belfast.

The new studio effort is The 1975’s fifth album and will arrive on October 14th via Dirty Hit. The band have already offered previews in the form of singles ‘Part Of The Band’ and ‘Happiness’, the latter of which was performed at last weekend’s Reading & Leeds Festivals.

Matty Healy and the band were a last-minute replacement for Rage Against The Machine, who were supposed to be headlining Reading & Leeds but pulled out last minute. Despite many complaints from die-hard Rage fans, The 1975 refused to back down and acknowledged the strange turn of events during their set.

Joking about his band’s love of Rage Against The Machine, Healy said: “Shout out to them. I will stand by being Rage Against The Machine and having a gammy leg is quite funny. That is funny, but we love them.

Below, you can see the full schedule for The 1975’s January tour, which will commence with a show at The Brighton Center and conclude with a performance at Belfast’s SSE Arena.

The 1975 Tour Dates:

January:

8 – Brighton – The Brighton Center

9 – Bournemouth – Bournemouth International Center

10 – Exeter – Westpoint Arena

12 – London – The O2

15 – Birmingham – Resorts World Arena

16 – Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena

19 – Glasgow – SSE Hydro

20 – Manchester – Manchester Arena

22 – Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

23 – Leeds – First Direct Arena

25 – Newcastle – Utilita Arena

26- Liverpool – M&S Bank Arena

29 – Dublin – 3Arena

30 – Belfast – The SSE Arena