How The 1975 were inspired by The Streets' 'Original Pirate Material'









The 1975 have all manner of influences. There are evident shades of the 1980s within their work, particularly the funkiest cuts of the decade. So too do the glam and synth-pop sounds of the ’80s shine through in the British band’s sonic output.

Yet, the 1980s is not the only period of time that has influenced Matt Healy’s band. The following decade has also apparently been of great interest to The 1975, particularly the several genres of rock music that spawned during the 1990s, such as shoegaze and post-rock. Healy has previously gone on record to say that he is a big fan of My Bloody Valentine‘s classic record Loveless.

So too, has Healy said that he is indebted to the various areas of electronica that surfaced towards the end of the 20th Century, particularly UK garage and 2-step. In fact, Healy once said that one of the albums that he is most in awe of is The Streets’ debut album, Original Pirate Material.

Healy said, “Probably one of the most important albums for us [is Original Pirate Material], partially due to our love of UK garage, although you may not be able to hear any of it in our records. I moved to Manchester when I was about 10 years old, and UK garage was going on; we lived by a bar which was one of the UK garage bars.”

He added, “There were DJs on all the time playing music that was so melodic, loads of syncopation there was the Artful Dodger, Sweet Female Attitude – I became obsessed by it, and it stayed with me. When Original Pirate Material came out, it was that music I love – with poems. Here was a poet from where I came, he was at street level, he said it himself – at street level, I don’t think there is a day that goes past I don’t think about that sentence.”

Whilst it appears here that Healy is desperately clinging to his parent’s working-class backgrounds here, by claiming that, like Mike Skinner, he is also “at street level”, it’s an interesting turn that goes to show just how eclectic his taste in music is.

Original Pirate Material truly is one of the most significant records of all time. In fact, it isn’t easy to pin it down to genre. Evidently, there is a lot of UKG present on the record, and so too is there dub and also hip-hop. Mike Skinner showed himself to be a genuine “local city poet”, and the record serves as one of the most unique British records to date.