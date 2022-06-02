The 1975 confirm new album, hint towards new music in July









It looks like a new 1975 album might be on the way. Rumours have been spreading for some time, and now the band have confirmed that July 7th will be a day to watch out for ahead of the release of their fifth studio album.

Speculation amongst The 1975‘s fanbase has been growing ever since mysterious posters featuring a black and white photo of frontman Matty Healy began cropping up. The posters are emblazoned with the date July 7th.

There’s also been some suspicious activity on the group’s Instagram page. The 1975 wiped their social media accounts back in February, but they recently posted a new photo.

The band posted the Samual Bradley shot, which features The 1975 in black suits and ties, on their Instagram and Twitter accounts. The caption reads: “Your new album. Your new era. Your old friends. The 1975”.

The profile images on their Instagram accounts, Twitter, and Spotify pages have also changed. Whatsmore, each member has also shared the same artwork on their individual Instagram accounts. If you want to receive news on the yet-untitled fifth album, you can sign up to receive news on the band’s official website.

Matty Healy originally teased the idea of a new album last August, stating that the group were looking to begin “making another classic record”. Then, in January 2022, The 1975 shared footage of the band at work in the studio.

Whatever happens on July 7th, The 1975 will be making their live return in August, playing two gigs at Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival, the band’s first live shows since March 2020.