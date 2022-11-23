The 10 worst movie sequels of all time









Sequels exist for several reasons in the realm of Hollywood, as a studio attempts to expand a story world, establish a brand, follow a book series or simply milk the cash cow of success. It is generally expected that the plot of the previous film will be continued in the follow-up, using its characters and settings to create a second instalment that elaborates and improves what came before.

Sequels attract directors and studios because audiences are eager to return to a familiar story with new information and expectations. Therefore, a sequel can appeal financially to movie executives as an easier attempt to satisfy the hunger of already engaged fans. With a successful sequel. an idea can snowball into a long-standing franchise in which the original material has the potential to maintain status and recognition in the film industry.

Of course, this is all ideal for those filmmakers and studios making the sequels. A sequel is cited as impressive if it successfully builds on and improves the original effort while still giving something new and distinct. However, this balance and expectation can prove too much for some who attempt a follow-up. These conflicts result in a failed try of story-telling that can ruin the experience and presence of an original movie.

Here are ten sequels that failed to uphold their predecessor’s influence and quality. These can be due to poor visual style, wooden acting and blatant disregard for what the original film did well.

The 10 worst movie sequels:

10. Jaws 4: The Revenge (Joseph Sargent, 1987)

A now widowed Edith Brody becomes paranoid that a great white shark will terrorise the island community of Amity. Her fears are proven true, as a murderous shark turns nearby seas into a bloodbath on a path to revenge.

Jaws 4: The Revenge sweeps the previous film, Jaws 3-D, under the rug and instead focuses on expanding from Jaws 2. The film is the lowest-grossing film of the franchise and failed to impress critics with its lack of logic and tension. The worst thing about this movie is that Brody’s belief that the shark is personally and purposely targeting her isn’t a misplaced delusion; the film has the guts to ask you to believe a shark can orchestrate a plan of revenge for a dead family member.

9. The Exorcist II: The Heretic (John Boorman, 1977)

Four years after her run-in with a possessive demon, a now 16-year-old Regen lives in the company of her guardian, with Dr Gene Tuskin monitoring her.

As a sequel to one of the greatest films ever made, The Exorcist II: The Heretic exits in film history as one of the worst films ever made. If you need a picture of how bad it is, the original novel’s author, William Peter Blatty, laughed when he saw it. The film pains audiences to watch just as much as the original terrified them, as it’s too shameful to be remotely scary. The plot struggles to obtain any momentum, instead dragging itself across the runtime with dialogue so incomprehensible it invites mockery.

8. The Fly II (Chris Walas, 1989)

This follow-up to David Cronenberg’s masterpiece body horror introduces us to Martin Brundle, the son of scientist Seth Brundle and reporter Veronica Quaife. As a result of his father’s failed experiment and his deterioration in humanity, Martin follows in his old man’s footsteps and succumbs to a monstrous transformation as a research lab hunts him down for experiments.

The Fly II only has one thing going for it: a gorefest of inventive carnage occupying its climax. However, the journey to that payoff is a boring and troubling one. The film fails to meet its predecessor in the atmosphere, storytelling and performance. Audiences struggle to bond with Brundle Jr as they did his father. Furthermore, all the characters and the plot appear to be buying time until we get to some cool-looking melting flesh.

7. Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 (Bob Clark, 2004)

As established in the first movie, four babies have the intelligence to communicate with one another and understand their surroundings. In the sequel, the babies get wrapped up in a media mogul scheme that secretly kidnaps children.

Despite its concerning plot outline, Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 is way too silly and unbelievable to take seriously. The film outdid its predecessor in being one of the worst films of all time, as shown in its wooden acting and misplaced dialogue. Furthermore, its action sequences come off as phoney looking and bizarre. It’s extremely difficult to accept a reality where this film exists.

6. Son of the Mask (Lawrence Guterman, 2005)

Tim Avery is an aspiring animator who conceives a child under the mask’s supernatural powers. Here, he learns just how challenging fatherhood can be when a mask that gives you Looney Tunes abilities interrupts your child’s genetic makeup.

The Mask, starring Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz, cemented its stars as leading powerhouses in the 1990s and was nominated for Best Visual Effects at the Academy Awards. However, its ‘son’ failed to outgross its budget, receiving scathing responses from critics and fans. Son of the Mask misconstrues being overwhelming as entertainment, with over-the-top special effects clashing with a weak story.

5. Grease 2 (Patricia Birch, 1982)

In this unnecessary sequel to the smash hit musical Grease, two lovebirds are once again torn apart by the rules of the cliques at Rydell High School. To make Stephanie his, Michael must slip into the role of a greaser to win the approval of her peers.

Grease 2 is a rehash of Grease; it only lacks the energy, star quality, fresh tone and power the first one had. Michelle Pfeiffer’s breakout role in the film does offer something of value. However, the overall experience fails, especially with the fractured musical numbers.

4. Highlander II: The Quickening (Russell Mulcahy, 1991)

Russell Mulcahy’s 1991 science-fiction film is the first sequel to the 1986 fantasy film Highlander, starring Christopher Lambert, Virginia Madsen, Michael Ironside and Sean Connery. The film follows The Highlander on his journey after re-obtaining youth.

Despite being a direct sequel, retcons and plot holes festered in Highlander II: The Quickening, compromising understanding of the overall story. Weighed down by poor editing and poorly written characters, the film soon earned a spot among one of the worst films ever made and bombed at the box office.

3. The Crow: Wicked Prayer (Lance Mungia, 2005)

The fourth instalment in The Crow film series follows the murder of Jimmy and his fiancé at the hands of a ruthless leader of a satanic biker gang. However, a mysterious crow resurrects Jimmy. He rises from the dead, ignited by vengeance.

The original Crow film starring Brandon Lee is such a beloved cult classic that most fans don’t even know it has three sequels. The Crow: Wicked Prayer is possibly the weakest of the bunch, throwing together a measly script attempt that does not have a basic understanding of its plot elements. The Crow was confident and assured in its visual identity as a classic Goth spectacle. However, its fourth follow-up crumbles under pressure and fails to present a precise visual palette.

2. Speed 2: Cruise Control (Jan de Bont, 1997)

This 1997 action thriller is a sequel to the successful Jan de Bont film Speed. The movie stars Sandra Bullock, who reprises her role in the original, and Jason Patric stepping in for Keanu Reeves, who must have seen what was coming. The two stars play a couple who go on vacation to the Caribbean. However, Willem Dafoe gatecrashes the party as a villain who hijacks the ship.

Speed 2: Cruise Control does follow the vital sequel rule: go beyond the last, in upping the antics from a bus to a boat and then having that boat crash into Saint Martin in the biggest and most expensive stunt ever filmed. However, it fails in everything else. Despite the change in scenery, the film was deemed less thrilling than its predecessor and bombed at the box office. Eight nominations at the Golden Raspberry Awards rubbed salt in the wound, and Speed 2: Cruise Control received the Worst Remake or Sequel Award.

1. Troll 2 (Claudia Fragasso, 1990)

Possibly the most bizarre on this list, this fever dream of a comedy horror was directed by someone who initially made the safe choice to put a fake name in the credits. It follows a family hunted down by, wait for it, vegetarian goblins. The family only needs to be transformed into plants so the monsters can eat them.

Drake Floyd’s (real name Claudio Fragasso) film was marketed as a sequel to the 1986 horror film Troll; however, the two films aren’t connected at all. Also, even though the title says ‘Trolls’, this film focuses on goblins instead. It’s most recognised by its iconic “Oh my God!” sequence, performed with the utmost deadpan camp delivery and overall style. Troll 2 is a testimony to the belief that just because you can make a film doesn’t mean you should.