







Reboots, sequels and remakes have become the bane of modern movie lovers, terrified that their beloved cinematic favourite will be adapted into an inadequate reimagining where practical effects are swapped out for CGI and a classical score is switched for some Nicki Minaj. Indeed, most modern remakes are vastly inferior versions of classic movies, with the likes of Alfred Hitchcock, Park Chan-wook, John Carpenter and Brian De Palma having each fallen victim.

Still, it would be foolish to suggest that every single remake has been a poor one, with some of the greatest movies of all time being based on pre-existing films, including Carpenter’s classic sci-fi The Thing, David Cronenberg’s body-horror The Fly and Martin Scorsese’s crime thriller The Departed. When a director is given full creative license to fully reimagine an already established concept, cinematic magic can indeed be conjured.

The problem is, as a result of remakes being demonised, a good collection of solid reimaginings has slid under the radar of critics and movie lovers. That’s why we’ve taken it upon ourselves to create a list of the ten most underrated remakes of all time, bringing together a collection of movies that have never gotten the attention they deserved, including films from the likes of Steven Spielberg, James Cameron and Christopher Nolan.

Take a look at our list below and take a chance on these surprising Hollywood gems that deserve far more love.

The 10 most underrated remakes of all time

10. Around the World in 80 Days (Frank Coraci, 2004)

We’re going in with all guns blazing for our first pick. If you don’t have any time for Frank Coraci’s remake of Michael Anderson’s underserved ‘Best Picture’ winner of 1956, you have no soul. In fact, we’d put out the controversial opinion that Coraci’s film is actually better than the original, slimming the runtime down significantly whilst focusing on extracting as much fun as possible from the playful concept conjured by Jules Verne’s book of the same name.

With a bizarre cast that includes the likes of Jackie Chan, Steve Coogan, Jim Broadbent, Kathy Bates and Cécile de France, the action-adventure flick about a man who tries to circumnavigate the world in 80 days is a joy.

9. The Hills Have Eyes (Alexandre Aja, 2006)

The American filmmaker Wes Craven is known as one of the greatest horror minds in cinema history, and for good reason too. As well as bringing A Nightmare on Elm Street and Scream to life, Craven also helmed a number of smaller gems, including 1977’s The Hills Have Eyes, but the goofy film wasn’t without its issues. Made on a shoe-string budget of around $350,000, the original is a bit slap-dash and rough around the edges.

On the other hand, Alexandre Aja gave a good amount of personality to his 2006 remake, making the movie more disgusting, more visceral and more tense than Craven ever could. The film, which follows a group of cannibals that ambush a family travelling through the countryside, is a surprisingly watchable ride.

8. Maniac (Franck Khalfoun, 2012)

If you aren’t a horror lover, you may have never heard of William Lustig’s 1980 slasher movie Maniac, which was banned in the United Kingdom for several years, but the gruesome low-budget flick is well worth seeking out. The remake by Franck Khalfoun is worth checking out too, however, giving a considerably larger budget to the concept whilst casting a Hollywood icon in the lead role.

With Elijah Wood in the lead role, 2012’s Maniac, which follows the sadistic owner of a mannequin shop, becomes something far stronger than the 1980 original, giving proper depth and intrigue to the main character in a film that oozes grit and style.

7. The Blob (Charles Russell, 1988)

On paper, the idea of the titular monster in Charles Russell’s remake of the 1958 film of the same name sounds pretty lame. A cosmic pile of goo that shuffles around and eats everything in its path? Just toss a lighter and some petrol on it. Yet, somehow Russell makes the goofy concept into something that really works, creating a horror film that stays with you long after you’ve seen it.

Starring Kevin Dillon, Shawnee Smith and Jeffrey DeMunn, the film utilises some neat special effects and music choices to punch far above its weight, creating a creepy horror flick no one talks about.

6. True Lies (James Cameron, 1994)

The American filmmaking pioneer James Cameron is known for such classics as 1984’s The Terminator, 1997’s Titanic, and 2009’s Avatar, but few people discuss his 1994 action romp True Lies. A remake of the French crime comedy flick La Totale! by Claude Zidi, Cameron’s film tells the story of a high-profile secret agent who must battle against dangerous terrorists whilst trying to save his struggling marriage.

With Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis and Bill Paxton, the 1994 classic is a favourite of select action fans from across the world and even the iconic American filmmaker Stanley Kubrick.

5. Insomnia (Christopher Nolan, 2002)

Similarly to how Cameron’s True Lies flew under the radar early in his filmmaking career, Christopher Nolan’s 2002 film Insomnia has long lived in the shadow of his more recent successes, 2010’s Inception and 2014’s Interstellar. Based on the Norwegian film of the same name by Nikolaj Frobenius, whilst many people enjoyed this neat thriller, we feel that it’s never quite gotten the praise it deserves.

Telling the story of two LA homicide detectives who are sent to a remote town to investigate a brutal murder, the film, starring Robin Williams, Al Pacino and Hilary Swank, is a surprisingly gripping thriller.

4. War Of The Worlds (Steven Spielberg, 2005)

Quite why Steven Spielberg’s 2005 remake of War of the Worlds isn’t considered a modern sci-fi classic, we’re not quite sure. Updating the 1953 movie, itself based on the iconic novel by H. G. Wells, Spielberg does an excellent job of translating the existential dread of the alien attack from the original text, creating modern cosmic beings that strike fear into the viewer’s heart.

With a number of terrifying set pieces and strong performances from the likes of Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning, and Tim Robbins, War Of The Worlds is a quality piece of cinema that has never got the praise it deserves.

3. Evil Dead (Fede Álvarez, 2013)

Sam Raimi is something of an untouchable filmmaker in the horror genre, responsible for inspiring countless directors to take up the craft thanks to flicks that exuded personality and charm. His debut feature, 1981’s The Evil Dead, is a classic of the genre that was made on a very tight budget, meaning that when Fede Álvarez took on a big-budget remake 32 years later, he had far more tools to play with.

The result is something that resembles the original film in plot but differs greatly in tone, delivering a dark reimagining of Raimi’s playful horror that establishes its own style and adds copious amounts of blood, vomit and pus to boot.

2. Solaris (Steven Soderbergh, 2002)

Speaking of filmmaking royalty, the Russian director Andrei Tarkovsky is seen as an untouchable talent, having made such classics as 1962’s Ivan’s Childhood, 1979’s Stalker and 1986’s The Sacrifice. So, when Steven Soderbergh took on the challenge of remaking 1972’s Solaris, many frowned at the result, but his attempt is actually pretty admirable, creating a competent, intriguing sci-fi that is far more accessible than Tarkovsky’s tricky original.

Loved by many fans and filmmakers, the film stars George Clooney, Natascha McElhone and Viola Davis, and tells the story of a psychologist who is sent to investigate the crew of a research station monitoring a strange planet.

1. Suspiria (Luca Guadagnino, 2018)

Everyone was so excited to see Luca Guadagnino’s reimagining of Dario Argento’s iconic 1977 film Suspiria back in 2017, but then when it came out, it was strangely snubbed, despite being a sinister reimagining. Once again set in a dance company, following the journey of a newly enrolled student who discovers the coven of witches deep within the institution, Guadagnino adds a signature lick of style that makes Suspiria stand out from pretty much any other contemporary horror film.

Perfectly cast, the likes of Dakota Fanning, Chloë Grace Moretz, Tilda Swinton and Mia Goth take centre stage, giving a far better sense of scale to the horror flick compared to Argento’s original. Maintaining a sharp focus on colour and cinematography, Guadagnino builds on the original with an intricate tale that concludes with one staggeringly terrifying set piece.