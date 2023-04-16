







Hollywood actors can curate whatever filmography they want for themselves, with some, such as Daniel Day-Lewis, being very exclusive with their choices, whilst others, such as Nicolas Cage, seem to appear in any project they can get their hands on. This has led to countless examples of overqualified actors appearing in awful movies where their presence seems totally out of place.

Whether they worked on a particular film for a simple paycheck or merely liked the look of a certain movie, our list of the ten most overqualified actors in awful movies picks out some of the most surprising casting choices in cinema history. More often than not, these choices come at the very start of an actor’s career, but there are certainly examples of some performers who chose questionable roles even after receiving an Academy Award.

With a number of options to pick from, we left off a good amount of honourable mentions, including Joaquin Phoenix’s voice work in the forgettable Disney movie Brother Bear, Meryl Streep’s appearance in Into the Woods and Tom Cruise’s starring role in the horrendous musical comedy Rock of Ages.

Take a look at our list below, which includes such actors as Robert De Niro, Colin Farrell, Al Pacino and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

The 10 most overqualified actors in awful movies:

Michael Caine – Jaws: The Revenge (Joseph Sargent, 1987)

Michael Caine, no, wait, Sir Michael Caine, is a complete and utter British film icon. Winning two Academy Awards and performing in some of the most celebrated films of all time, including Alfie, Children of Men and The Man Who Would Be King, Caine is a true legend of the acting game.

When producers for Jaws: The Revenge tied Caine down to a role in the film, he was seen as something of a coup. However, even Caine could not save the film from utter disaster. It was lambasted by critics, and Caine himself had nothing good to say about it, once noting, “I have never seen it, but by all accounts, it is terrible.” Enough said.

Robert De Niro – The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle (Des McAnuff, 2000)

There’s no doubt that the American Hollywood star Robert De Niro is one of the greatest actors of all time. Known for his collaborations with Martin Scorsese, De Niro has worked with the director on such classic movies as 1976’s Taxi Driver and 1980’s Raging Bull. More recently, De Niro has chosen some questionable projects, however, appearing in such movies as Dirty Grandpa with Zac Efron and New Year’s Eve with Michelle Pfeiffer.

Back in 2000, however, the esteemed actor starred in the animated children’s film The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, where he plays a melodramatic villain who even makes a call-back to Taxi Driver’s Travis Bickle.

Colin Farrell – Artemis Fowl (Kenneth Branagh, 2020)

The Irish actor Colin Farrell came very close to taking home an Academy Award in 2023 after being nominated for ‘Best Leading Actor’ for his performance in Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin. Yet, just three years earlier, the actor appeared in the tragic adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s Artemis Fowl, playing the title character’s father, with the both of them sharing the same family name.

Failing to capture the magic of the original novels, Artemis Fowl is an awfully acted movie, with the only saving grace for Farrell being that he doesn’t appear in the film all that much, leaving the rest of the cast to crash the adaptation.

Jeremy Irons – Dungeons & Dragons (Courtney Solomon, 2000)

Back in 1991, the British actor Jeremy Irons won an Academy Award for his extraordinary performance in the biographical drama Reversal of Fortune. Still, this didn’t stop the actor from taking a role in the 2000 fantasy movie Dungeons & Dragons, with Irons leading the cast, which also featured the likes of Marlon Wayans, Thora Birch, Zoe McLellan, Bruce Payne and Justin Whalin.

Nothing like the half-decent 2023 adaptation of the same board game, the 2000 version of Dungeons & Dragons is complete rubbish, telling a half-arsed story with budget special effects and faux-Shakespearean dialogue.

Ben Kingsley – Bloodrayne (Uwe Boll, 2005)

A year after his contemporary Patrick Stewart joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1966, Sir Ben Kingsley followed suit and spent the next 15 years on stage performing the Bard. On-screen, he went on to play several critically admired roles, including Mahatma Gandhi in Richard Attenborough’s 1982 biopic Gandhi and one of the most terrifying antagonists to ever grace the screen, Don Logan in Sexy Beast, opposite Ray Winstone.

So Kingsley is certainly above having to perform in films like Uwe Boll’s 2005 vampire action film BloodRayne, based on the video game franchise of the same name. Still, the Academy Award-winning actor played the role of the film’s villain, Kagan, King of the Vampires, and upon release, the film was lambasted by critics. It shall not live long in the memory of Kingsley’s widespread fans.

John Malkovich – Eragon (Stefen Fangmeier, 2006)

There’s no doubt that Stefen Fangmeier’s adaptation of Christopher Paolini’s novel, Eragon, was one of the most disappointing movies of all time. What should’ve been an epic fantasy movie about a young farm boy who stumbles across a dragon egg and discovers that he was born to be a rider of the winged creature turned into an absolute disaster of a movie which never even scraped the success of the original book series.

With a decent cast that included the likes of Ed Speleers, Djimon Hounsou, Robert Carlyle, and the aforementioned Jeremy Irons, it was the appearance of John Malkovich as the film’s melodramatic villain that felt truly overqualified.

Al Pacino – Jack and Jill (Dennis Dugan, 2011)

Where to begin with Al Pacino’s acting credits? Well, for starters, let’s go for one of the greatest performances of all time, Michael Corleone in The Godfather Parts I & II. Pacino also has roles in the likes of Scarface, Serpico, Scent of a Woman and The Devil’s Advocate to add to his list, so he’s certainly just one of the best actors to ever grace the screen.

That’s why Pacino’s inclusion in one of the worst comedy films ever made is all the more baffling. He plays a fictional version of himself in 2011’s Jack and Jill, opposite Adam Sander, who plays the titular twins. The film was nominated for a record 12 Razzie Awards, and given Pacino’s stature, he is certainly above ever being mentioned in such terms.

Philip Seymour Hoffman – The Invention of Lying (Ricky Gervais, Matthew Robinson, 2009)

The late American actor Philip Seymour Hoffman is undoubtedly one of the greatest modern actors to ever grace the silver screen, appearing in such contemporary classics as Bennett Miller’s 2005 film Capote and Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2012 magnum opus, The Master. In the same year as Hoffman was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in Doubt; however, the actor felt the need to appear alongside Ricky Gervais in The Invention of Lying.

Sure, whilst The Invention of Lying isn’t the worst film in the world, it’s certainly a strange film for Philip Seymour Hoffman to have taken a supporting role in, especially as the release of the film came after a run of such fantastic form.

Patrick Stewart – The Emoji Movie (Tony Leondis, 2017)

Patrick Stewart, the English actor with the true air of an old thespian about him. Admired as much on the stage as he is on the screen, Stewart is known as a vital member of the Royal Shakespeare Company as well as portraying the iconic characters of Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Dr. Charles Xavier in the X-Men films of the 2000s.

And what does all that credit amount to? A role as a piece of poo in the 2017 animated comedy The Emoji Movie. Yes, knighted for his contribution to the theatre and to acting, Sir Patrick Stewart’s crowning moment was voicing a drop of faecal matter. The film was naturally panned by critics but will always serve as a nasty stain on Stewart’s otherwise glittering filmography.

Orson Welles – The Transformers: The Movie (Nelson Shin, 1986)

The name Orson Welles rings true in the ears of any lover of cinema. Often considered amongst the most influential cinematic figures of all time, Welles’ debut film Citizen Kane, which he co-wrote and starred in, is admired almost universally as the greatest film ever made.

Welles’ final role was a real oddity, though. He’d been known to offer his skills as a voice actor, but nobody ever thought he might perform in the 1986 animated film The Transformers: The Movie. Welles voiced the villain Unicron, and though his acting was admired, the film was an utter travesty. Welles died ten months before it was released, thankfully, perhaps.