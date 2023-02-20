







A character’s death in a film of any genre can either bring tones of satisfaction or unsettlement, especially if that character is suddenly killed off in an excessive and brutally way. Over the decades. directors have shocked and disturbed their audiences with outlandish death scenes that border on outright comical or disturbing in equal nature.

When it comes to evil and sinister villains, filmmakers punish the characters with a torturous demise at the hands of a vengeful hero. Perhaps audiences have been forced to endure the villain themselves exerting a brutal and over-the-top kill or two, making their eventual death all the more intense.

However, some over-the-top movie deaths read as ridiculous in execution, such as extensive camerawork showcasing some atrocious acting. A filmmaker may toss logic and realism out the window in conjuring up a character’s death that’s remembered for all the wrong reasons, creating some hilarious visuals of horrific circumstances.

Whether shocking switch up on tones in spy thrillers or brand-building demises in gory horror films, here are ten of the most over-the-top character deaths in movies.

The 10 most over-the-top movie deaths:

Licence to Kill (John Glen, 1989)

Timothy Dalton’s 007 agent James Bond seeks revenge for his friend Felix Leiter, played by David Hedison, after a drug lord, Robert Davi, kills him. As MI6 refuse to lend a hand, Bond makes the matter personal.

One intense sequence sees the villainous Sanchez shut Krest, a warehouse owner, into a decompression chamber. After watching his victim scream and beg for mercy, Sanchez cuts the oxygen cord, causing Krest to decompress and explode. The death makes audiences suffer through an excoriating build-up of intense screams and horrific visuals of skin contorting. It’s essentially inhumane torture that momentarily tosses the spy thriller genre into torture porn horror.

Jurassic World (Colin Trevorrow, 2015)

Inspired by Dr Gordan’s original prehistoric park, an updated Jurassic Park is built with a genetically modified hybrid dinosaur serving as the main attraction, led by Bryce Dallas Howard. However, once things take a disastrous turn and the dinosaurs run wild, it’s up to Chris Pratt to save the park from lawsuits.

During the eventful dinosaur breakout sequence, Howard’s assistant Zara, who has been tasked with looking after her nephews, experiences one of the franchise’s most prolonged and brutal demises. After being picked off the ground by Pterodactyls who fight over her in the sky, she ends up in the Jurassic World lagoon as one violently submerges her in and out of the water. Eventually, a Mosasaurus captures the pterodactyl in its jaws, swallowing it and Zara alive. This sequence showcases the first woman to be killed in the franchise in an over-the-top and cruel death that would better suit an immoral and murderous villain, not a background character

Basket Case (Frank Henenlotter, 1982)

In this underrated cult classic horror, a young man, played by Kevin Van Hentenryck, conceals his deformed conjoined twin while on a journey of revenge against those who attempted to separate the two.

The twins visit Dr Kutter, one of the nurses who performed the separation surgery. The doctor tries to dismiss them, but Duane reveals his true identity before Belial jumps out and begins to maul Kutter, eventually shoving her face into a drawer of sharp objects after she attempts to retrieve a weapon. The scene turns slightly comical and even weirder when two other nurses open the door to reveal an impaled and bloody Kutter, who lets out a theatrical scream of pain.

Undefeatable (Godfrey Ho, 1993)

This martial arts film about a man avenging his sister was directed by Godfrey Ho, using the pseudonym Godfrey Hall. It stars Cynthia Rothrock, John Miller, Don Niam, and Donna Jason.

After the heroes, played by Rothrock and Miller, track down Niam’s Stingray, they take him on in a dramatic fight. The duo work to gouge his eyes out in the process and then kick him into a meat hook which latches into his empty sockets. The hook then lifts Stingray into the air, dragging him to his eventual demise. This death scene takes everything a step too far, and it’s almost comical watching the antagonist dispensed into the air as the others watch until he goes all the way up.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (Steven Spielberg, 1981)

In this adventure classic starring Harrison Ford, an archaeologist battles Nazi forces to recover the Ark of the Convent. Karen Allen, Paul Freeman, Ronald Lacey, John Rhys-Davies and Denholm Elliott also appear in this Steven Spielberg classic.

After the Nazi villains, Toht, Belloq and Dietrich, make the grave mistake of opening the Ark, the spirits unleashed exert vengeance as streaks of lightning lash out and instantly take down half the soldiers gathered for the ritual. The worst fate goes to Colonel Dietrich, whose face is drained of life and implodes in a bloody mess, Toht’s face melts off of his skull while he screams in pain, and Belloq’s head explodes in a geyser of gore. The whole sequence is just heightened and theatrical carnage that burns into the back of the audience’s minds after viewing.

Ghost Ship (Steve Beck, 2002)

Steve Beck’s supernatural sea film stars Gabriel Byrne, Julianna Margulies, Ron Eldard, Desmond Harrington, Isaiah Washington and Karl Urban. It tells the ghostly story of a haunted ocean liner that disappeared in 1962.

Despite poor execution of style and narrative, Ghost Ship begins strong with one of the most infamous shocking opening scenes in underrated 2000s horror. In 1962, a young girl, Katie, sits alone on an Italian ship until its captain offers to dance with her. A hand lifts a lever that tightens a wire cord, and wire then whips across the dance floor, bisecting the passengers and crew, painting the dance floor with blood and cuts. As the passengers attempt to hold their cut-up bodies together, Katie is spared by the wire, which tears through the captain. The introduction is harrowing, queasy and realistic in its creativity.

Jason Takes Manhattan (Rob Hedden, 1989)

The eighth instalment in the iconic Friday the 13th franchise introduces Crystal Lake camp regular Jason Voorhees to New York City. The killer stalks a group of high school graduates on a ship heading for Manhattan, leaving a blood bath in his wake.

Once the ship boards in New York, Jason stalks some of the surviving teens, Rennie, Sean, Toby and Julius, through the city, where he manages to blend in. Julius attempts to fight the killer but becomes exhausted after Jason does not go down. Jason retaliates with one single punch, decapitating the teen’s head and flinging it off a building into a dumpster. It echoes a Looney Tunes cartoon rather than a sinister slasher addition, defying many physics and logic laws in execution.

Terrifier 2 (Damien Leone, 2022)

This gory and exaggerated horror sequel sees the return of the sadistic Art the Clown as he infiltrates a quiet town with another bloody body count. Damien Leone’s film stars Lauren LaVera, Elliott Fullam, Sarah Voigt, Kailey Hyman, Casey Hartnett and David Howard Thornton.

One scene reportedly had theatre audiences “passing out” or rushing from their seats in disgust involving a character called Allie. In a horrifying sequence that breaks all boundaries, Art theatrically mutilates her, slicing her eye, scalping her, and breaking bones. As if his victim isn’t suffering enough, he pours bleach and salt on her wounds before ripping off half her face. Allie’s mother discovers her daughter’s still-living body writhing in agony. It’s a kill that goes on for too long and does too much, showing an accentuated sadistic nature as Art takes joy in his murderous actions.

Karate Girl (Orhan Aksoy, 1973)

This infamous Turkish martial arts movie was directed by Orhan Aksoy, starring Filiz Akın and Ediz Hun. It follows a girl called Zeynep who loses her speech after an accident, only to have it brought back after five burglars break into her home.

One death scene that is the only reason mainstream audiences know of Aksoy’s film shows Zeynep fatally shooting antagonist Ferruh multiple times. Unrealistically and exaggeratedly, he lets out several drawn-out screams until he drops down dead. What’s hilarious about the scene is the extensive and exaggerated amount of time it takes for the victim to fall to his death eventually, as acting prolongs the sequence, such as the character moving around the room slowly and taking his time.

Saw 3D (Kevin Greutert, 2010)

The seventh instalment in the horror Saw franchise focuses on a man called Bobby, played by Sean Patrick Flanery, who has found fame by lying about being one of Jigsaw’s survivors. However, he is soon tracked down and forced to participate in a series of horrific traps to save his unsuspecting wife, played by Gina Holden.

Despite being the poorest contribution to the original Saw series, as gore overrides the plot, Saw 3D pounds some over-the-top kill sequences into its run time. One of the most dramatic comes with the ending when Bobby is forced to watch his innocent wife Joyce burn alive in a capsule resembling a brazen bull after failing to save her. Joyce screams in pain as the audience watches her body become incinerated to ash in a ruthless and unfair killing.