The 10 longest-charting albums of all time:









The Billboard charts are not the only metric that a musician or band can use to measure success, but there is a lot that can be learned from a band or album's place and length of time spent in the charts.

When it comes to the longest-charting albums of all time, there are a few curiosities thrown into the mix. Of course, the top slot is occupied by Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon, which should not come as a shock to anyone. It was a revolutionary album and one that changed the course of contemporary music forever. Thus, it spent 962 weeks on the charts.

Nirvana‘s Nevermind is also on the list, unsurprisingly, spending a whopping 572 weeks on the charts. Again, the album was a historic one in terms of popularity and composition, influencing grunge, post-punk, and alternative music scenes to this day. Although Nirvana’s other albums also hold a candle, 1991’s Nevermind will forever be cemented in the cultural consciousness.

We do also see some relative disappointments on the list, quite frankly. For example, there are not one, not two, but four “greatest hits” albums making an appearance: Creedence Clearwater Revival, which spent 586 weeks on the charts; Journey, with 709; Eminem with 576; and Guns N’ Roses with 571. They all seem a bit random, but on top of that, the inability to pick one album and instead go with a compilation is, well, a little bit upsetting, especially without any other albums in the top ten. Also, let’s be honest. These are already questionable choices at best.

A few pop artists found their way onto the charts for a prolonged stay as well, with Adele and Bruno Mars taking the last few spots on the list. When it comes to more modern pop music, there are certainly worse options. These are both pop artists with clear senses of style and identity—who actually have musical prowess. Even if they are a little basic, one must admit, they are popular for a reason.

As for the artists and albums that just missed the cut, Adele beat out Michael Jackson’s Thriller by a few weeks, as well as The Beatles’ 1. Kendrick Lamar, Queen, AC/DC, Fleetwood Mac, and Drake all came close, but no dice.

If you’re curious about the ten longest-charting albums of all time, see the complete list below

The 10 longest-charting albums of all time:

The Dark Side of the Moon – Pink Floyd Legend – Bob Marley and the Wailers Journey’s Greatest Hits – Journey Metallica – Metallica Chronicle: The 20 Greatest Hits – Creedence Clearwater Revival Curtain Call: The Hits – Eminem Nevermind – Nirvana Greatest Hits – Guns N’ Roses Doo-Wops & Hooligans – Bruno Mars 21 – Adele

