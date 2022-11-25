The 10 highest-paid film roles of all time









There’s no business like show business. Hollywood is the place to make those big bucks, and movie stars can earn millions for leading roles in huge blockbuster films. An example is Dwayne Johnson, as Forbes revealed that he was the highest-paid actor in 2020 thanks to his $23.5 million paycheck for the film Netflix Red Notice. The actor’s total earnings that year were a cool $87.5 million.

In the same list, Ryan Reynolds came second with $71.5 million, with Mark Whalberg’s $58 million in third. Disappointingly, Sofia Vergara was the only woman in the top ten list, thanks to her total earnings of $43 million, placing her in ninth place.

The highest-paid actors continue to dominate Hollywood, with the paycheck ranging being $20 and $40 million. However, an actor can earn more by deferring all or part of their salary against a percentage of the film’s gross, known as a “profit participation” deal.

In addition, lists of the highest-paid film roles are quite a read. Here are the top ten highest-paid film roles of all time.

The 10 highest-paid movie roles of all time:

10. Adam Sandler – The Ridiculous Six (Frank Coraci, 2015)

Adam Sandler signed a four-film deal with Netflix, with an estimated $250 million as the deal’s offer. The deal’s first film was The Ridiculous Six, a western comedy where Sandler plays a man raised by a Native American tribe.

This first effort was a critical failure, with reviews panning it upon release. The Ridiculous Six has a 0% rating score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the star still got something from it, taking home $62.5 million.

9. Harrison Ford – Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (Steven Spielberg, 2008)

Harrison Ford initially planned retirement around the time of the fourth Indiana Jones film. However, Paramount asked the actor to return for Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008, which would see the archaeologist battle against Soviet agents.

The studio convinced Ford to get on board the project by giving him an irresistible offer. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull may receive criticism for its film elements, although it left Ford $65 million richer.

8. Johnny Depp – Alice in Wonderland (Tim Burton, 2010)

Johnny Depp’s seventh collaboration with director Tim Burton was an adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s works. Alice in Wonderland follows the adventures of Alice after she accidentally returns to the magical Wonderland after growing up.

Depp plays The Mad Hatter, a whimsical and unorthodox companion to Alice. After undergoing another signature physical transformation, the actor reportedly only said 661 words in the film, yet still managed to bag $68 million.

7. Sandra Bullock for Gravity (Alfonso Cuarón, 2013)

Sandra Bullock met with Warner Bros to decide on a deal for the sci-fi thriller Gravity. This film shows Bullock as astronaut Dr Ryan Stone, stranded in outer space, with George Clooney playing her commander.

Bullock settled for $20 million upfront at the end of her deal with the studio. However, 15% of the share of box office gross, 15% of the share of film rental gross, and a percentage from TV and ancillary revenue soon followed. When you combine all earnings, Bullock made around $70 million from the film.

6. Tom Cruise – Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (Brad Bird, 2011)

The fourth instalment in the Mission Impossible franchise sees agent Ethan Hunt’s agency falsely accused of a bombing, causing Hunt to try to clear his name. The film stars Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames and Phillip Seymour Hoffman.

The third Mission Impossible failed to outdo the second at the box office, earning $147.5 million less. However, leading man Cruise was happy to accept a $75 million paycheck for Mission Impossible-Ghost Protocol.

5. Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Infinity War (Anthony and Joe Russo, 2018)

The Avengers franchise dominated the film industry in the 2010s, bringing all of Marvel Comics‘ most iconic characters together on the big screen. The third instalment and the 19th MCU film, Avengers: Infinity War, follows the team in their mission to take down the tian Thanos before he wipes out half of humankind.

The Hollywood Reporter claims Robert Downey Jr., who plays team leader Iron Man, “negotiated a unique financial arrangement with [Marvel] studio chief Kevin Feige that over the years resulted in massive paydays for the actor.” Avengers: Infinity War grossed more than $2 billion, and the stars received backend from that, with Downey Jr. earning $75 million, which means he can rest now.

4. Keanu Reeves – The Matrix (Lana and Lily Wachowski, 1999-2021)

Hollywood’s golden boy has seen financial and career success through the Matrix films, the first released in 1999 and the third in 2021. The cyberpunk franchise follows how artificial intelligence has trapped humankind in virtual reality.

Reeves, who plays Neo, a computer programmer, made $15 million upfront per film. When you combine that with the overall gross, the actor’s earnings come to $83 million per film, leading to a $250 million total for the trilogy.

3. Johnny Depp – Pirates of the Caribbean (Gore Verbinski, Espen Sandberg, Joachim Rønning and Rob Marshall, 2003-2017)

Depp struck gold by taking the part of Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s classic Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The films famously follow the pirate in his wild antics to obtain a cursed ship, the fountain of youth or just regular old treasure.

The actor starred in five films total and won’t return for the sixth, feeling estranged from Disney after their reaction to his domestic abuse case with Amber Heard. However, Depp’s time as Sparrow earned him $90 million for each film, a total of $450 million for the whole franchise.

2. Will Smith – Men in Black 3 (Barry Sonnenfeld, 2012)

Will Smith first appeared as Agent J in 1997’s Men in Black, a smash hit that grossed over $589.3 million worldwide against a $90 million budget, becoming the year’s third highest-grossing film. In 2002, a second film was released, followed by a third in 2012. Men in Black 3 sees J try to stop the past version of his partner, Agent K, from being killed by a time travelling enemy.

The movie made $624 million at the box office, making it the 10th highest-grossing film in 2012 and the highest-grossing in the original trilogy. Smith pocketed $100 million through his deal with the studio.

1. Bruce Willis – The Sixth Sense (M. Night Shyamalan, 1999)

The Sixth Sense is the mother of all plot twists in film history. Bruce Willis stars as Malcolm Crowe, a child psychologist attacked by one of his former patients. He later treats another patient who claims he can communicate with the dead.

Willis negotiated a $20 million salary when he chose to star in the film, plus 17% of the film’s global box office gross plus additional rights to its home video sales. After The Sixth Sense earned $672.8 million at the box office, becoming the second highest-grossing film in 1999, the action star walked away with a reported $115 million.