







Revenge is a dish best served cold and on the big screen. The urge for revenge is a powerful and multi-layered state, and the quest for vengeance generates emotionally and physically harrowing events. As a result, in the realm of cinema, filmmakers employ revenge as a value, pairing it with elements such as the psyche and family values in a bid to orchestrate compelling story themes.

Revenge instantly draws up significant and eventful narrative stages. Audiences can be told or made to ask why the protagonist is searching for retaliation. What obstacles will they meet in their quest? Will they get revenge? What will happen when they do? This concept also resides in numerous film genres, such as horror, action or thrillers. This allows for diverse journeys and outcomes, meaning an exploration of payback in a film never has to be one thing.

Filmmakers usually take revenge as a concept and present it brutally and violently, exemplifying the disastrous consequences that come with it. As a result, revenge movies are harrowing, unsettling, yet thrilling watches. Directors also maintain objectivity and intellect, demonstrating the psychology of vengeance alongside its physicality. A film of this kind will stay with the viewer long after watching it.

Essentially, revenge Hollywood is an insightful and powerful story tool. Here are the ten greatest films about revenge that exemplify its connotations and effects.

The 10 greatest films about revenge:

10. Miss 45 (Abel Ferrara, 1981)

After a selective mute fashion designer is brutally assaulted twice in one day, she undergoes a psychological transformation and becomes a spree killer. She orchestrates a double life, going about her job by day and taking down any man who poses a threat at night.

Miss 45 is a critical and exquisite film. The feminist undertones and stimulating style make for a thrilling and dazzling watch. The brutal truths and attentive visuals allow the other to reside with dignity and grace, never overpowering or undermining the other. The film is an underrated classic that understands its story and film power.

9. 친절한 금자씨 / Lady Vengeance (Park Chan-Wook, 2005)

Lee Geum-Ja seeks revenge through increasingly brutal means after being wrongfully imprisoned for 13 years and having her child taken away from her.

In the concluding instalment in Park Chan-Wook’s Vengence Trilogy, Lady Vengence defies boundaries by being just as beautiful as it is brutal. Geum-Ja’s quest for revenge is emotional, thrilling and graphic. A bold colour style and a healthy injection of dark humour gel in this electrifying and thrilling psychological drama. The film sets the senses alight and asks philosophical questions through its nihilistic views.

8. The Crow (Alex Proyas, 1994)

In this graphic novel adaptation, a murdered musician rises from the dead to seek revenge for his killers. He eventually tracks down the head criminal in his mission of macabre.

The Crow stands out from the crowd through its distinct and creative dark style, complimented by a moody tone. The revenge is presented in an effortless harmony of fantasy and violence, coming across as atmospheric and hypnotic. The soundtrack is also a time capsule of the film’s underground-based era.

7. Cape Fear (J Lee. Thompson, 1962)

J Lee. Thompson’s adaptation of John Dann MacDonald’s novel, The Executioners, Cape Fear stars Robert Mitchum as convicted sex offender Max Cady. Cady utilises his newfound knowledge of the law and its faults to seek revenge against a public defender.

Cape Fear is a relentless feature about vengeance, showcasing the thrill and detriment that comes with it. The action is cold-blooded and exhilarating, as communicated by Mitchum’s sensational performance. Thompson’s film is smart and stylish but also brutal and unnerving.

6. Kill Bill: Vol 2 (Quentin Tarantino, 2004)

The Bride continues her vengeful rampage against the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad and their leader, believing they murdered her child. Through the skills she has learned during her assassin career, she attempts to finish what she set out to do in the first place.

Quentin Tarantino’s sequel is just as magnetic, slick and thrilling as the first. Kill Bill Vol 2 takes its predecessor’s graphic content and dignifies it with a new layer of pathos and sentiment. The film celebrates its medium through its elements and techniques. It also entertains audiences with its energy and subject matter.

5. V for Vendetta (James McTeigue, 2005)

Based on Alan Moore’s 1988 comic of the same name, V for Vendetta takes us to an alt-right dystopia where Britain is ruled with an iron fist. A freedom fighter known as V sets out to overthrow the government and seeks vengeance on those who imprisoned him.

V for Vendetta is as political as it is poetic, contrasting its thematic narrative with lyrical dialogue. The drama is explosive, the visuals are mesmerising, and the effect is long-lasting. The performances display vulnerability, tragedy and resistance. The quest for revenge transcends a personal issue, as the political backdrop highlights something critical and academic.

4. Memento (Christopher Nolan, 2000)

Guy Pearce plays a man who suffers from anterograde amnesia and is searching for the man who murdered his wife. He combats his inability to form new memories through polaroid pictures and prompts tattooed on his skin.

Christopher Nolan’s film situates the protagonist’s mental state through a nonlinear narrative, with one black-and-white sequence shown in chronological order and a coloured one in reverse. The two sequences meet at the film’s conclusion to bring a cohesive end. This narrative choice elevates the story and themes by accentuating the unorthodox processes and outlooks. The nonlinear structure compromises a complete understanding on the audience’s part, thus, engaging cognitive action and engagement.

3. Léon: The Professional (Luc Besson, 1994)

Léon, a professional assassin, takes 12-year-old Mathilda Lando under his wing after her parents by a corrupt agent. As the child becomes his protégée and learns the hitman’s trade, a strange dynamic starts to form.

Possibly one of the most stylish and slick portrayals of brutality, Léon: The Professional is an enrapturing thriller that embraces sensibility and jeopardy. Jean Renno and Gary Oldman bring some of their sharpest work to their roles. This elevates the charges visuals and intense action.

2. 올드보이 /Oldboy (Park Chan-Wook, 2003)

Oh Dae-Su is imprisoned in a cell for 15 years by an unnamed captor. He is released into a world of conspiracy, mystery and violence and embarks on a quest for revenge.

Chan-Wook’s Oldboy resides as both lyrical and savage. With stomach-churning torture sequences and a complex perspective on cruelty, the film is rich in visuals and metrical in tone. The commentary on tragedy is powerful, as a sharp balance between violence and soul transcends the story material.

1. Kill Bill: Vol 1 (Quentin Tarantino, 2003)

A Bride cheats death and swears revenge on her groom and his league of assassins for attempting to murder her. Her thirst for revenge takes her to Tokyo, where she aims to take down a mob of crime bosses.

Kill Bill: Vol 1 is a slick feminist cult classic that pays tribute to the grindhouse and Samurai. It’s sensational, stimulating and stunning. The violent visuals uphold style when observing the contrast of blood and snow, the lighting of the fight scenes and the iconic costume design.