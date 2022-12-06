The 10 greatest comfort movies









A film can mean many things to different audiences; a specific film genre is designed to generate an emotional scope through its tone, narrative and other filmic styles appropriate for a particular moment. Horror is the go-to for a Friday or Saturday night when you need a jolt of energy; a poetic drama can get the waterworks going, and buddy comedies can be fun to watch with friends. But there is something particularly warm and fuzzy about comfort films, largely because the spectrum is so broad.

Despite various genres and direct emotions, any film can comfort an audience member, becoming the ultimate solution to a bad day or a rough mental patch. Comfort films are a story that move, soothe and enlighten audiences. It can be any genre; a comedy comforts you through laughter, while a drama does so by representing any circumstances you’re experiencing.

Comfort films are connotated by lightheartedness, warmth and relaxation. Audiences find something timeless in a designated comfort film, becoming familiar with the story, characters and aftermaths as though it were second nature. Certain films have become universally accepted as the ultimate comfort, recommended to new audiences requiring a lift-up. These supportive stories can be accentuated by a particular actor with a comforting ambience, translating to the film’s story material or overall atmosphere. Furthermore, the director could provide comfort with distinct trademarks that bring familiarity. Childhood nostalgia may bring you back to a children’s animation.

Whether it’s Wes Anderson’s symmetrical formation, Tim Burton’s cartoonish portrayals of the unorthodox, a comedy actor’s upbeat persona, or a dramatic actor’s sentimental power, a comfort film holds some effortless control over the audience’s emotions. A film can bring comfort as nothing else can when it all comes together.

From childhood classics, festive apexes and iconic 1980s films, here are ten films guaranteed to comfort you when things get tricky.

The 10 ultimate comfort films

The Parent Trap (Nancy Meyers, 1998)

No comfort films list is completed without Nancy Meyers’ ’90s adaptation of Erich Kästner’s 1949 German novel Lisa and Lottie. This childhood classic stars Linsday Lohan as two twins who were separated at birth following their parents’ divorce. The mother raised one of the twins in London, and the other lived with their father in California. The twins, Annie and Hallie, reunite at summer camp and devise a plan to switch places to bring their estranged family back together.

The Parent Trap brings comfort the moment it opens, with a heartfelt score of Nat King Cole’s ‘L-O-V-E’ playing over a romantic cruise ship wedding. This lighthearted nature doesn’t let up for the whole runtime, as Lohan brings an irreplaceable heart to the film, gelling perfectly with the overflowing charm. The film blends comedy and emotion, with the dearly missed Natasha Richardson sweetening the story with her comforting presence. The Parent Trap is timeless, delightful and hits the spot every time.

Mrs Doubtfire (Chris Columbus, 1993)

The irreplaceable Robin Williams shows the bounds a father’s love will go to in this ‘90s comedy-drama. Williams plays a recently divorced father who disguises himself as a female English housekeeper to see his children beyond restraining court orders. Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan, Harvey Fierstein, and Robert Prosky co-star in the film.

Williams is this classic comedy’s heart, soul and spirit, bringing his untouchable comedic and magnetic energy to the story. Columbus’ film addresses the difficult theme of divorce’s effects on children touchingly and honestly, balancing the laughs. The gags are guaranteed to get laughs every watch, alongside the emotional moments tugging on the heartstrings. Mrs Doubtfire is the quintessential ’90s comedy, perfectly encapsulating the decade’s tone.



Matilda (Danny De Vito, 1996)

In Danny Devito’s adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic novel of the same name, Matilda tells the charming story of a six-year-old girl who discovers she has magical powers. Between a difficult home life and a supportive teacher, Matilda learns to make the most of her powerful gift.

Matilda is a faithful adaptation that brims with humour, sentiment and an overall comforting watch. The relationship that blossoms between Matilda and her teacher Miss Honey is a moving sentiment that captures the heart of all audiences, with the encouragement that resides in it accentuating an uplifting nature. The back story of Devito and his wife Rhea Pearlman, who play Matilda’s horrendous parents, adopting the star Mara Wilson after her terminally ill mother passed sweetens every so much more. As Wilson shared: “I was going through a hard time, and I know I had hard days, but everyone in the film was so nice. I definitely feel like having that family there and having people willing to take care of us and help us out made it easier.”

The Goonies (Richard Donner, 1985)

This iconic ‘80s adventure follows a group of friends discovering a treasure map in one of their attics. Knowing that their beloved town is threatened by gentrification, the kids set out to find the treasure to save their home. If only they could shake off that family of criminals on their tracks.

The Goonies is one of those films you have to watch when someone recommends it on film night or you see it playing on TV. Richard Donner’s film isn’t tied to one genre; it’s action-packed, comedic, historical and emotional. The plot execution and atmosphere are satisfying to watch every time, with the brilliantly written characters presenting a friendship we all relate to from childhood.

The Holiday (Nancy Meyers, 2006)

This holiday season, the romantic comedy stars Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz as two unlucky-in-love women from opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean. The two plan a home exchange for a Christmas change, finding new love.

Winslet and Diaz both bring a relatable and comforting charm to The Holiday, fitting into the Christmas film feel with some evenly distributed sentiment. Meyers manages to communicate some of her trademark emotional resonance, making a delightful watch that harmonises love, festivities and comedy.

13 Going On 30 (Gary Winick, 2004)

The lovable Jennifer Garner plays a 30-year-old successful fashion magazine editor living the dream in New York. Jenna loves her job, friends, social life and adult life. There’s just one thing, 30-year-old Jenna is a 13-year-old in a grown-up body due to a birthday wish on her 13th birthday.

13 Going On 30 has even proportions of quirk, charm, humour and emotion. The film presents an uplifting message, a nostalgic atmosphere and some brilliant chemistry between Garner and co-star Mark Russo. The style is fun, upbeat and colourful, effortlessly encapsulating the iconic 2000s and comforting audiences.

Hook (Steven Spielberg, 1991)

This spin on J.M Barrie’s iconic character Peter Pan stars Williams as a grown Pan, weighed down in a demanding job and other adult responsibilities. After Captain Hook kidnaps his children, Pan is forced to return to his home Neverland, learn how to fly and win them back from the pirates.

Hook is another classic story that’s brought to life by Williams’ magnificent performance, portraying the layers between adults who are still connected to their inner child. The film has all the trademarks of the original story, such as the vibrant Lost Boys, the beautiful landscapes and Neverland’s childhood innocence. It knows how to heighten the audience’s senses and emotions, bringing some nostalgia together with maturity.

Good Will Hunting (Gus Van Sant, 1997)

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck star in their own story of a misled genius who comes under the treatment of a respected psychiatrist, played by Robin Williams. Though the two start off frosty, an honest and cathartic dynamic soon grows, providing a respective exchange of teaching and learning.

Good Will Hunting is a beautiful story touching various walks of life. It’s heartbreaking, uplifting and timeless, telling a story that stays with you after watching. Williams gives another brilliant performance as the wise and nurturing Dr Sean Maguire, contrasting perfectly with the impulsive and broken Will Hunting. Good Will Hunting is prided on a celebration of knowledge, understanding and personal growth, sprinkling in some well-executed comedy simultaneously.

Uptown Girls (Boaz Yakin, 2003)

Brittany Murphy plays a privileged but kind-hearted musician’s daughter who is betrayed by her manager after he steals her money. She is then forced to get a job as a nanny, finding her time spent taking care of a gifted but precocious Dakota Fanning.

Uptown Girls is a lighthearted and charming story, despite being panned by critics upon release. Murphy brings free-spirited energy, decorated in some trademark 2000s pieces that give the film a sweet tone. Its childhood, growth and girlhood values are executed alongside an upbeat soundtrack and simple visuals, bringing in some sentimental nostalgia.

Labyrinth (Jim Henson, 1986)

Jim Henson’s fantasy musical takes us to the magical labyrinth, where Jareth, The Goblin King, played by music legend David Bowie, has kidnapped a human baby. The baby’s older sister, Sarah, has limited time to solve the labyrinth to rescue him, meeting a colourful group of characters along the way.

Labyrinth is a fun, energetic, beautiful film, harmonising Bowie’s untouchable musical talent with Henson’s glorious imagination. There’s colour, charm, mystery and beauty behind every corner, with an atmosphere that no other film has exceptionally replicated. Bowie’s performance as The Goblin King brings a magnetic allure to the story. With fantastic costumes and exciting action, Labyrinth makes for a comforting experience.