The 10 fastest movies to reach $1 billion at the box office
(Credits: Far Out / Philippe Collard)

Film

The 10 fastest movies to reach $1 billion at the box office

Mon 7th Aug 2023 17.45 BST

With Greta Gerwig at the helm, Mattel behind the scenes, and Margot Robbie at the forefront, Barbie was always going to be a hit. Months before its release date, the blockbuster garnered the intrigue of cinephiles and reluctant cinema-goers alike through an all-encompassing, pink-fuelled marketing campaign and an ongoing battle with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer

As a consequence of the worldwide hype cultivated by Warner Bros, Barbie has surpassed $1 billion at the box office in just under three weeks. This milestone makes Gerwig the first female director to make $1 billion, but it also pushes Barbie into the top ten fastest movies to break $1 million. Gerwig is in good company among a list full of blockbusting titans, from Star Wars to the MCU. To celebrate Gerwig’s achievement, we’re taking a look back at the top ten fastest movies to reach $1 billion at the box office. 

Barbie sits comfortably at the number ten spot, tied with Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi at 19 days. The two were just beaten by The Fate of the Furious, the eighth entry into the Fast & Furious franchise, which hit the milestone in just 18 days in 2017. Just two years earlier, the film’s predecessor, Furious 7, made $1 billion in 17 days, earning it the number seven spot. 

James Cameron, expectedly, takes two spots on the list. Avatar: The Way of Water, last year’s long-awaited sequel to the 2009 epic, claims the number six spot. The sequel earned $1 billion in just 14 days and became the highest-grossing film of 2022. Jurassic World, another long-awaited sequel to a beloved franchise, beats Cameron’s sequel by just one day. Colin Trevorrow’s first instalment in the Jurassic World trilogy surpassed $1 billion in under two weeks, in just 13 days. 

The top four of the list are, predictably, dominated by Marvel. The Tom Holland-fronted Peter Parker reunion film Spider-Man: No Way Home comes in at number four, taking just 12 days to reach the milestone. J. J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens also took 12 days, earning it the bronze position. 

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame take the second and first spots, respectively. Infinity War just beat out Spider-Man: No Way Home, earning $1 billion in 11 days, while Endgame needed less than a week. The highly anticipated sequel reached $1 billion in an impressive five days. It continued this trajectory, becoming the fastest film to make $2.5 billion worldwide – it took just 20 days. 

Check out the full list below. 

The 10 fastest movies to reach $1 billion:

  1. Avengers: Endgame (2019) dir. Anthony and Joe Russo (5 days)
  2. Avengers: Infinity War (2018) dir. Anthony and Joe Russo (11 days)
  3. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) dir. J. J. Abrams (12 days)
  4. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) dir. Jon Watts (12 days)
  5. Jurassic World (2015) dir. Colin Trevorrow (13 days)
  6. Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) dir. James Cameron (14 days)
  7. Furious 7 (2015) dir. James Wan (17 days)
  8. The Fate of the Furious (2017) dir. F. Gary Gray (18 days)
  9. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) dir. Rian Johnson (19 days)
  10. Barbie (2023) dir. Greta Gerwig(19 days)
Most popular

Jobs / Careers

Contact Us

© 2023 Far Out Magazine