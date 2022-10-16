The 10 most brutal movie death scenes of all time









Humans have always had a curious fascination with death, with the morbid endpoint to one’s life being explored throughout the history of fiction. It’s for this very reason that the likes of Ted Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer and John Wayne Gacy never manage to escape from constant TV and movie adaptations, with viewers unashamedly loving to psychoanalyse such sinister villains and learn every detail of their crimes.

Though, whilst such non-fiction works must abide by some level of truth, particularly as to honour the lives of the victims of such killers, fiction has no such dedication, and as a result, death can be as brutal as any given filmmaker pleases. Many of these predictably exist in the realms of the horror genre, where death and terror pervade, but thrillers, dramas, and war movies can also host a brutal demise.

Whilst YouTube will, no doubt, prevent many of these clips from being embedded, we’ve gone about scouring the history of cinema to find ten of the most brutal deaths of all time. Featuring the films of Ben Wheatley, Gareth Evans, Tony Kaye, Steven Spielberg, Ari Aster and Paul Verhoeven, take a look at our horrific list below.

The 10 most brutal movie death scenes:

10. RoboCop (Paul Verhoeven, 1987) – Acid crash

Telling the story of a terminally wounded cop who returns to the police force as a powerful cyborg hungry to take down the criminals that killed him in dystopian Detroit, RoboCop is known for its indulgence in pure escapist joy. Emphasising violence throughout the film, director Paul Verhoeven made the sci-fi movie into a piece of comic satire, with critics even pointing to the movie’s narrative intelligence and deep philosophical messages.

Our pick for the film’s most brutal death goes to the moment in the finale when one of the villainous goons drives into a vat of acid and emerges a damaged ghoul. Only shortly after this, he splats into liquid goo on the bumper of a police car. Lovely.

9. Final Destination 5 (Steven Quale, 2011) – Grisley gymnastics backflip

We think the best film of the Final Destination series is the most recent instalment, with Final Destination 5 being the first movie since the original that does the most to change the franchise and has the most fun doing so in the process. Featuring some of the craziest deaths of the entire series, our pick from the bombastic franchise is when Ellen Wroe’s Candice takes to a balancing beam in a gymnasium and has quite the fall.

Toying with the audience, director Steven Quale suggests several ways in which Candice could meet her demise, but the one they opt for is totally unexpected, seeing the character leap off the beam and land in a crumpled heap of broken bones.

8. The Mist (Frank Darabont, 2007) – Ending sequence

Stephen King is known as one of the best horror novelists of all time, having written such classics as The Shining, It and Carrie, which have each been adapted into movies over the years. Despite such masters as Brian De Palma, Stanley Kubrick, and Tommy Lee Wallace having helmed these aforementioned movies, we’ve opted for Frank Darabont’s The Mist as having the most brutal death scene.

This entry differs from the others as the scene isn’t all that graphic, cutting away for the moment in which the protagonist shoots each member of his packed car in hopelessness after being caught in the middle of a deadly fog. Just moments later, however, the man is saved by the army, and the film ends. It’s harrowing.

7. Hereditary (Ari Aster, 2018) – Beheading scene

Most movies save their killer blow for the final moment of the third act, bookending the film with a shocking revelation or definitive emotional marker. Hereditary is no normal film, however, and the American creative Ari Aster is no normal director, placing the movie’s most horrific moment at the end of the first act, making way for a film that deals with grief, loss, regret, emotional torment and mental illness.

The moment comes when Milly Shapiro’s Charlie experiences an allergic reaction in the back of her brother’s car. Putting her head out the window, a wooden pole decapitates her, leaving her brother in disturbing shock.

6. Jaws (Steven Spielberg, 1975) – Opening shark attack

Steven Spielberg’s shark-attack horror film Jaws is only a 12, despite it having the cinematic power to scar a grown man for life. Though the whole film is a hot-bed for anxiety, its most brutal moment comes right at the very start when a teenage girl is rag-dolled around the water by the grasp of the titular shark who takes no prisoners during his rampage of the American seaside town, Amity.

Perfectly captured by Spielberg, the opening scene is something of utter beauty, and pure terror, beautifully shot against the twilight sky. It will give you nightmares forever.

5. Saving Private Ryan (Steven Spielberg, 1998) – Mellish death

Sometimes, filmmakers don’t have to be too nasty in their thinking to make a death scene disturbing, with the brutal demise of Mellish in Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan being eternally memorable. Telling a fictional story within the very real horrors of WWII, the film itself, starring Tom Hanks, Matt Damon and Vin Diesel, tells the story of a group of US soldiers who go behind enemy lines to retrieve a paratrooper whose brother has been killed in action.

The moment in question comes when Adam Goldberg’s Mellish is stabbed several times by a nazi soldier, bringing the reality of war to home instantly.

4. American History X (Tony Kaye, 1998) – Curb stomp

Telling the story of Derek (Edward Norton), a former neo-Nazi skinhead who tries to prevent his younger brother from following a similar path in life, Tony Kaye’s brutal drama American History X has become a fan favourite 24 years after its release. Though, as you might expect, considering the story is about a violent neo-Nazi, several scenes aren’t for the sqeamish, especially one which would make even the most ardent horror fan wince.

The inciting moment of the film, which sees Derek being arrested, occurs when he stamps on the head of a man whose teeth are placed on either side of a street curb.

3. Saw III (Darren Lynn Bousman, 2006) – The rack

Anyone familiar with the horror franchise Saw will know that we could have created a top ten with entries from the series alone, but that would make for a very boring list. Instead, considering that it’s totally impossible to ignore the brutal horror series, we’ve chosen ‘The Rack’ from the franchise’s third instalment to represent the hideous movies.

The series, which sees a savage serial killer places his victims in elaborate traps, features some of the most violent (and most creative deaths) of cinema history, but ‘The Rack’ might be the very worst, featuring a man being placed on a crucifix with his limbs being twisted until they snap.

2. Apostle (Gareth Evans, 2018) – Head drill

As we head into the top two, we’d recommend averting your eyes. Though wildly disappointing in comparison to his fantastic action series, The Raid, Gareth Evans’ The Apostle does feature one memorable scene, which just so happens to be one of the most brutal in cinema history. A fantasy horror flick about a rudimentary cult on an isolated island, Evans features some rather brutal forms of punishment in his fictional film.

One such scene involves a moment when a sweet young boy is placed on a public wooden table. With his arms and legs bound, a drill is wound into his head, with Evans, not shying away at any point.

1. Kill List (Ben Wheatley, 2011) – Hammer scene

At one point in time, the British filmmaker Ben Wheatley was recognised as one of the finest rising talents of national cinema, and whilst this remains true in part, he has never managed to better the greatness of his early films. One such film was Kill List, an unusual hitman horror movie that spans a thriller narrative with one of witchcraft, folk horror and the occult.

Unwittingly becoming pawns in the hands of a sinister group, the two protagonists go about killing off a list of undesirables, only for each of their victims to thank them in a very disturbing manner. One such victim is ‘The Librarian’, who is dispatched in savage style when the protagonist, Jay (Neil Maskell) beats his head in with a hammer. It’s a sight and a sound you’ll never be able to forget.