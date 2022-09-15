







Film and video games are two visual storytelling mediums with a long-standing alliance. One can be adapted into the other and vice versa, bringing the fanbases together for some shared experiences.

Video games that are made into films allow players to shift into audience mode. They can just sit back and watch their favourite game characters and worlds progress without any interactions or choices.

Movies that are made into video games mean the film fans can become their favourite characters and explore the story world themselves. It’s a way of expanding the film’s content and possibilities, as well as experimenting with a new art direction.

Some movies explore video games and their concepts in original stories or by introducing beloved game characters to attract video game fans. Here are ten films representing video games’ joys and experiences and their culture.

The 10 best films about the joys of gaming:

Wreck-It Ralph (Rich Moore, 2012)

A video game villain dreams of proving his good side. He escapes his game and lands in Hero’s Duty, a first-person shooter where he helps the game’s hero battle against alien invaders. However, there lies a threat that could affect his entire arcade.

Ralph’s story is charming and entertaining, encapsulating the classic arcade games’ creativity. With many intriguing characters and setups, Wreck-It Ralph takes video game dynamics and gives them a fun twist.

Ready Player One (Steven Spielberg, 2018)

When a popular video game’s creator dies, a virtual contest is created to compete for his fortune. A teenage orphan sets his heart on winning.

Ready Player One is a love letter to popular culture from various time periods. Spielberg fits over a hundred references in his visuals and storytelling. The virtual reality makes for a dazzling spectacle in between cameos of some beloved characters. Audiences get to engage with some visceral and stimulating sequences.

The Wizard (Todd Holland, 1989)

Two hitchhiking brothers travel across the country to compete in a video game tournament. With the help of a new companion, they set their sights on coming out as crowned champions.

Holland’s story encapsulates the ’80s gaming culture and preserves the nostalgia. The film gained such a dedicated fanbase that it has since spawned several video game tournament events in real life. Brimming with childhood sentiment, The Wizard captures any young creative mind that watches it.

Gamer (Mark Neveldine, 2009)

In a mind-controlling game, death row convicts are forced to battle in a ‘Doom’-type environment. Convict Kable, controlled by Simon, a skilled teenage gamer, must survive thirty sessions in order to be set free.

Gamer presents an original and insightful story using its video game inspiration. Neveldine carries a clear vision throughout the film, as he incorporates a battle between the real world and designed visual fiction. There are consistent thrills to experience as a result of its imaginative concept.

The Last Starfighter (Nick Castle, 1984)

After finally achieving a high score on Starfighter, his favourite arcade game, everyday teenager Alex Rogan meets the game’s designer, Centauri. However, Alex is shocked to discover Starfighter is actually a training ground for developing and recruiting actual pilots to help fight a war in space.

The Last Starfighter‘s story is somehow on brand for the decade’s sci-fi material yet could easily receive a rebooted makeover. Its concept is highly engaging, as well as reflective of video games and reality clashing and blending. An updated set of visuals would level it against Black Mirror.

eXistenZ (David Cronenberg, 1999)

A game designer on the run from assassins must play her latest virtual reality creation with a marketing trainee to determine if the game has been damaged. However, establishing between real life and the game’s illusions becomes difficult.

eXistenZ is a solid representation of Cronenberg’s creativity and art style. He explores the idea of reality vs illusion alongside body modifications, which blends technology and humans as a critical concept.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (David Slade, 2018)

Based on the hit sci-fi series Black Mirror, Bandersnatch is an interactive story that follows a young programmer who can’t distinguish between reality and the dark fantasy video game he is creating.

Anyone who was active on social media the year this film came out remembers the firm grasp it held. There are countless easter eggs for fans of the series, alongside multiple-choice events they get to select. The frustration and intensity that builds up alongside the game’s creation is an exhausting yet eventful experience.

Wargames (John Badham, 1983)

Computer savvy David uses a microcomputer to hack into secure domains. When he unknowingly connects to an army supercomputer that fires military missiles on its own, he unleashes a lethal possibility.

Another intense blend of video game culture and real life, Badham presents an original cyberthriller that has chills to spare. WarGames has an engaging script, stunning special effects and a great soundtrack. This brands it as some classic ’80s technological-based cinema.

Tron: Legacy (Joseph Kosinski, 2010)

A tech-savvy Sam tries to solve the mystery of his father’s disappearance and ends up in the virtual reality known as The Grid. With the help of a program named Quorra, Sam has to stop evil dictator Clu from crossing into the real world.

Tron: Legacy is packed full of stunning visuals and designs, kickstarting a sensory experience for viewers. Its aesthetic is distinct and beautifully crafted with some entertaining sequences, all complemented by an electronic soundtrack.

Tron (Steven Lisberger, 1982)

Kevin Flynn is determined to prove he created a hit video game. He ends up becoming ‘digitalised’ and finds himself inside ‘The Grid’, where programs suffer under the tyrannical rule of the Master Control Program (MCP).

Tron holds up 40 years after its release thanks to its fascinating concept and creative visuals. It showed the possibilities of CGI during the time, inspiring many filmmakers after it. There are some impressive stand-alone sequences elevated by a unique sound design.