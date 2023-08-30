The 10 best covers of The Beatles song ‘Hey Jude’









Few songs can rouse a nation of slovenly pop lovers as easily as The Beatles‘ 1968 song ‘Hey Jude’ does when its first anthemic notes hit the airwaves of a green park in the British summertime. Aside from any notion of fatherly love and care that it harbours within its lyrics, the song is a joyful piece of pop music as neatly woven into the fabric of our collective consciousness as a cup of tea.

The track leaps out far beyond the borders of Britain, though. As The Beatles became the world’s favourite band, so too did their songs become national anthems across the globe. As such, ‘Hey Jude’ has been routinely covered across those nations, with bands and artists attempting over 600 official releases, with the real number of public covers of the songs most likely tipping seven digits.

“That’s his best song,” said Paul McCartney’s songwriting partner John Lennon. Though the duo are the credited songwriters of the track, Lennon was always happy to pass the credit on to where it was due, and McCartney’s song certainly deserved the praise. While Lennon did not write it, it certainly contained his personal influence, as he explained: “It started off as a song about my son Julian because Paul was going to see him. Then he turned it into ‘Hey Jude’. I always thought it was about me and Yoko, but he said it was about him and his.”

During his famous 1980 Playboy interview, Lennon also offered another theory to the song’s inception: “He said it was written about Julian. He knew I was splitting with Cyn and leaving Julian then. He was driving to see Julian to say hello. He had been like an uncle. And he came up with ‘Hey Jude.’ But I always heard it as a song to me.

“Now I’m sounding like one of those fans reading things into it… Think about it: Yoko had just come into the picture. He is saying. ‘Hey, Jude’—’Hey, John.’ Subconsciously, he was saying, ‘Go ahead, leave me.’ On a conscious level, he didn’t want me to go ahead. The angel in him was saying, ‘Bless you.’ The devil in him didn’t like it at all, because he didn’t want to lose his partner.”

The direct target of McCartney’s downright astounding song is likely to be a combination of both of these sentiments. Whether it was for Julian as a moment of friendship, a hand on the shoulder of his friend’s son and a knowing, guiding smile to what life could be like. Or indeed, whether it was a letter to John to try and connect with him as they had done before. The truth is that the song like any great song does, can be moved and repositioned to fit whatever the audience may need. It is a song bristling with emotion, care, comfort, and love.

For these reasons and many more, the track has been picked up many times over the years as a classic cover. Below, we’ve got ten of our favourite attempts.

The 10 best covers of The Beatles song ‘Hey Jude’

10. Count Basie and His Orchestra

The marvellous talent of Count Basie is hard to understate. The musician and orchestrator may not be the most prevalent name in the musical world of the 21st century, but the jazz pianist was an icon of his day.

Much like The Beatles, Basie continues to garner an audience of devoted fans, if a little smaller in size. What isn’t minuscule, however, is the weight he gives to ‘Hey Jude’ with his effortless smooth jazz-led cover of the song. Beautifully arranged and thick in all the right places, it is one of the track’s more unusual but effective covers.

9. Toots and the Maytals

One of reggae and ska’s finest exports, Toots and The Maytals can boast perhaps the most original re-telling of McCartney’s story. Famed for their songs ’54-46 That’s My Number’ and ‘Pressure Drop,’ the band effuse a shimmering sense of cool that they bring to the song.

While purists may argue that the song’s sentiment is lost within the joyous upstroke of classic reggae guitar, there is purely too much fun to be had here. The breakdown is particularly engrossing and built for skanking.

8. Roberta Flack

Despite coming from the brains of a somewhat nerdy kid from Liverpool, ‘Hey Jude’ has always lent itself effectively to the big female vocalists of the 20th century. One of the finer renditions in this area comes from the wonderfully gifted Roberta Flack and her album Let It Be Roberta — Roberta Flack Sings The Beatles.

A prolific figure in the jazz and soul world of the 1970s, it wouldn’t be until 2012 that Flack would finally take on the song. Rather than hitting with full force from the first note, Flack delivers a rather delicate version of the track, with her verses feeling closer to a Christmas anthem.

7. The Temptations

Released as part of 1969’s Puzzle People, there was only one way that The Temptations — perhaps the greatest vocal group of the century — were going to approach this cover. Positively bouncing out the stereo system, equipped with a piercing guitar solo, the track suddenly switches into gear.

Harmonies abound as the group gets their mouths around the McCartney song. A wonderful nod to The Temptations’ ability to create their unique sound with another original work put in front of them, there is a sense of inescapable happiness that emanates from this version.

6. Elvis Presley

Perhaps the most prominent name on our list, The King, Elvis Presley, even saw fit to take on The Beatles from time to time. The singer was known to have a strangely frosty relationship with the band — perhaps due to, in no small part, their usurping of his pop throne — however, he also covered a number of their songs.

Presley gives a decisively dark gospel rendition of the famously unifying song on this version of’ Hey Jude’. Built with some of Presley’s finer vocals and a beautifully arranged choir, this is perhaps as close to McCartney’s later versions of the song as any artist on our list gets.

5. Diana Ross and The Supremes

Also released in 1969, The Supremes cover of The Beatles smash hit is dripping in the style and panache that was turning the group, and their lead singer Diana Ross, into one of America’s finest ensembles. Released as part of Cream of the Crop, the song is given a little bit of extra butter with Ross’ uniquely caramel vocal.

As with everything The Supremes have ever done, the track is also furnished with a unique shimmy that encourages foot-shuffling and hip-swaying. A big, brassy arrangement only adds further golden-honey nostalgia when listening back.

4. José Feliciano

José Feliciano was one of the hottest names of the 1960s folk scene. Equipped with an acerbic wit and a unique ability to turn newly-crowned classics into smoky and smouldering covers, the artist’s wonderful take on McCartney’s song may well go down as one of his greatest.

A sparse acoustic arrangement always provided Feliciano with the perfect platform to add his earnest vocal takes. There is no better vision of this delivery than in the live performance below from 1971. Stripped-back and raw, it is far removed from McCartney’s version of the tune.

3. Ella Fitzgerald

Bright, bouncing and bombastic are not only effusive words that can be easily attributed to Ella Fitzgerald but almost everything she did. As part of Sunshine of Your Love, Fitzgerald’s cover is positively brimming with brilliance. Unique and joyful, it has all the charismatic buoyancy that made the singer a star.

A powerhouse vocalist, Fitzgerald does not disappoint on this cover, providing the grit and glitz that McCartney could only have dreamt of when writing this song. Another jazz voice on a classic Macca track. This is one of the best we’ve heard.

2. Tom Jones

Stand back and behold the power of Tom Jones. Released in 1969 as part of This Is Tom Jones, the superior Welsh vocalist, Jones, delivered an outstanding take on The Beatles classic from the previous year. Delivered with a little more restraint in terms of arrangement than some of the swashbuckling covers of the day, Jones’ cover is all about the slow build.

As his rich voice allows the vocal runs to continue through the airwaves and into your brain forever, Jones’ backing grows larger and larger until he finally delivers a roar that would make lions quake in their paws. It’s a powerful performance and one that reminds you how Jones became such a beloved megastar.

1. Wilson Pickett

There is no doubt that Wilson Pickett‘s cover of ‘Hey Jude’ is by far the greatest. Doing that beautiful thing of turning an original song into something you can call your own is a trick few can pull off with such a smooth aplomb. The song is imbued with McCartney’s sentiment and made all the more luxurious by the components Pickett added to it.

“To this day, I’ve never heard better rock guitar playing on an R&B record. It’s the best,” said Eric Clapton of Duane Allman’s playing on this enigmatic cover. Certainly the best cover of this endlessly covered song’s life, Pickett’s vision of ‘Hey Jude’ is sublime and serene. It was, however, a controversial one — to try and cover such a well-loved song so early after it was released, seemed like a death sentence.

“Pickett came into the studio, and I said, ‘We don’t have anything to cut,’” recalled Rick Hall, the owner of famed Muscle Shoals studio, “We didn’t have a song. Duane was there, and he came up with an idea. By this time he’d kind of broken the ice and become my guy. So Duane said, ‘Why don’t we cut ‘Hey Jude’?’ I said, ‘That’s the most preposterous thing I ever heard. It’s insanity. We’re gonna cover the Beatles? That’s crazy!’ And Pickett said, ‘No, we’re not gonna do it.’ I said, ‘Their single’s gonna be Number 1. I mean, this is the biggest group in the world!’”

Adding: “And Duane said, ‘That’s exactly why we should do it — because [the Beatles single] will be Number 1 and they’re so big. The fact that we would cut the song with a black artist will get so much attention, it’ll be an automatic smash.’ That made all the sense in the world to me. So I said, ‘Well, okay. Let’s do it.’”

With Pickett’s powerful vocal, complete with coffee-ground richness and whiskey-soaked roughness, adds an unbeatable gloss to an already impressive song.