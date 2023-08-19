The 10 best Bob Dylan covers by women









In the early 1960s, Bob Dylan emerged as a transformative voice resonating with a generation, audaciously dismantling social barriers and mobilising the public against prevailing authorities.

Drawing inspiration from politically charged lyrics and enduring folk structures, Dylan artfully harnessed these elements for his initial successes. Yet, Dylan recognised the transitory nature of such confines, as his inner fervour for rock and roll, a latent force, beckoned for a new musical era.

Following the release of acoustic folk masterpieces like The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan and The Times They Are a-Changin’, the musical compass of Dylan started charting a fresh course in the mid-1960s. March of 1965 saw the unveiling of Bringing It All Back Home, an album that stood as the pinnacle of his artistic evolution. The first side showcased Dylan backed by an electric ensemble, a revelation that both intrigued and disconcerted his folk-devotee fan base. Nevertheless, the album’s second side offered a reassuring return to the cherished acoustic sound they had grown to love.

Amid this era of transformation, though it might have stirred some unease, it undeniably etched a defining juncture in Dylan’s trajectory, propelling him into his most artistically resplendent phase. Through the ensuing decade and far into the future, Dylan refused complacency, ceaselessly entrancing his audience with novel melodic landscapes and lyrical revelations.

Naturally, Dylan’s catalogue lends itself to reimaginings from many artists that came after. In this assemblage of Bob Dylan’s compositions, the explorations of interpretations of talented women reign supreme. Of course, there exist many covers by women outside of this list, but these are the few that are more than worth a listen.

The 10 Bob Dylan covers by women:

‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ – Odetta

It would not be an overestimation to suggest the entirety of the covers album Odetta Sings Dylan could fill the top ten spots laid out below. The wondrous singer delivers the work of the freewheelin’ troubadour with such veracious beauty that it is almost impossible to comprehend the perceivable differences between the two artists.

However, if we were to be pushed, picking out Odetta’s gospel-infused take on the folk anthem is a hauntingly beautiful take. It is rich with a magnanimous musicality delivered with the simplest vocal performances. If truth is beauty, then this is a simply stunning song.

‘Simple Twist of Fate’ – Joan Baez

There is a lot of history between Joan Baez and Bob Dylan that can be felt in every note of this 1975 cover of ‘Simple Twist of Fate’. The former partners came unstuck long before this cover was recorded, and in truth, Baez had been covering the folkie’s songs for more than a decade prior to this release. However, this cover feels more pertinent than the rest.

Not only does Baez contribute a nasal-driven impression of Dylan in the second half of the track, but she imbues the first with a verve and vigour that is missing from the rest of her catalogue of Dylan covers. This is Baez having a little fun.

‘It’s All Over Now Baby Blue’ – Marianne Faithfull

Another of Dylan’s 1960s contemporaries, Marianne Faithfull and Dylan hung out many times while D.A. Pennebaker was filming his iconic Don’t Look Now documentary on the singer. The folk artist was promoting Bringing It All Back Home during that time and the final song from that record is Faithfull’s target.

Released in 1971, as Faithfull’s airy vocal had matured into a smoky gravel, the cover of ‘It’s All Over Now Baby Blue’ is uniquely placed as one that rivals Dylan’s own. Faithfull would take on the song again in 2018; however, this version remains the most essential.

‘I’ll Keep It With Mine’ – Nico

If you were expecting the Velvet Underground muse and contributor, Nico, to provide a simple cover of a classic Dylan song, then you haven’t been paying attention. But when one has a chance to cover the song for which they operated as the main inspiration, it’s an opportunity you simply must grasp. Released on Nico’s Chelsea Girl LP from 1967, this is a classic cover.

Delivered with Nico’s notorious deadpan vocal, she takes on the song with a cool and collected demeanour. Apparently inspired by her and Dylan’s travels around Europe in 1964, this cover is imbued with a knowing wink and some delightful strings.

‘Forever Young’ – Patti Labelle

It was one of the biggest shows of musical prowess the world has ever known, and Live Aid 1985 had some blistering performances. From Freddie Mercury’s masterful command of the stage to Bob Dylan’s own show with Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood. However, one performance is often forgotten, Patti Labelle’s rendition of a classic Dylan number.

LaBelle’s performance at the global event in 1985 was about as gigantic as a vocalist can be. Performing the kind of vocal gymnastics that would embarrass a trapeze artist, LaBelle lets it rip and delivers one of the most potent covers around.

‘The Times They Are A Changin” – Nina Simone

Drawn from her astonishingly brilliant work To Love Somebody, Nina Simone embraces perhaps Dylan’s most renowned composition with the effortless finesse of a consummate professional and the ingenuity of a genuinely passionate artist. While Dylan’s rendition rests upon the folksy twang of his guitar, Simone transcends the song’s inherent potency, raising it to levels of awe-inspiring grandeur akin to a national anthem.

Although it might not stand as her most superlative interpretation of a Dylan piece, the audacity to tackle a composition of such magnitude within such a short span after its release underscores Simone’s authentic capability. This performance distinctly exemplifies her as a flawless performer and an unparalleled vocalist. The track feels worlds apart from Dylan’s early sketches, as if it descended from the heavens’ misty gates and landed firmly upon earthly shores.

‘All I Really Want To Do’ – Cher

Cher released her own version of Dylan’s ‘All I Really Want to Do’ in 1965 as a single from her debut solo album of the same name. This cover version marked one of Cher’s early solo successes and helped establish her as a solo artist, separate from her work with her then-husband Sonny Bono. The song became a hit, reaching the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Cher discussed the song in her biography The First Time, stating: “No one believed it was just me, because I did both the high part and the low part at the beginning of each verse”. She also talks about how she ran into Dylan in a New York recording studio as her version was reaching up the charts, and he told her that he enjoyed what she’d done with it, which, Cher said, “Made me feel like floating away.”

‘I Believe In You’ – Sinéad O’Connor

When Dylan released his 19th studio album Slow Train Coming, in 1979, many thought that it would take on a different sound after being the first project following Dylan’s Christianity conversion. However, it was generally well received, despite many of the sounds centring around the notion of faith within religion.

Sinéad O’Connor reimagined the track for her 1994 EP Thank You for Hearing Me, which also included a cover of The Animals’ ‘House of the Rising Sun’ and Ralph McTell’s ‘Streets of London’. However, ‘I Believe in You’ is definitely the standout track, as O’Connor’s vocals add an intricate layer of emotion to the song – Dylan wasn’t the strongest singer, and so this special cover lifts an already introspective feel to new heights.

‘Highway ’61 Revisited’ – PJ Harvey

The song ‘Highway 61 Revisited’ is the title track from Bob Dylan’s 1965 album of the same name. It’s considered one of Dylan’s most iconic and influential albums, showcasing his transition from acoustic folk music to a more electric and rock-oriented sound.

Very few artists record cover versions of songs that become almost as iconic as the original itself – and yet, PJ Harvey’s name comes up in almost every space discussing Dylan’s best covers of all time. Harvey breathed new life into Dylan’s composition, offering an electrifying punk rendition. The initial stanza concludes with a husky whisper, only for Harvey to storm in with unbridled vigour afterwards. Beyond the album iteration, Harvey’s live performance of the cover always shone brilliantly. A true gem.

‘Changing of the Guards’ – Patti Smith

This beautiful composition sits on Patti Smith’s album Twelve, which, as the title suggests, is home to 12 cover songs, including Dylan’s ‘Changing of the Guards’. What perhaps makes this one particularly special is that Smith and Dylan once had a close relationship, and it was clear that Dylan was a huge fan of her work. “I really didn’t think about touring at all, since my children were in school,” Smith said in 2009, “But I heard from Dylan in 1995, and he asked whether I wanted to do a series of east coast dates with him.

She continued: “Bob and I spoke privately, and I thanked him for giving me the opportunity, and he really encouraged me to come back into the fold. He said the people would be happy to see me. I truthfully wasn’t certain how I would be received or what I should do, and being encouraged by him was very important to me. I mean, Bob – the man I know – is a man of few words, but the words are always meaningful. And so that was very important. He was very encouraging to me about my place in the community of rock ’n’ roll.”