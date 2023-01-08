The 10 best Bill Murray characters ranked from worst to best









Bill Murray is a Hollywood treasure who has contributed some of comedy and pop culture’s best features. Through his deadpan delivery that was first seen on The National Lampoon Radio Show and Saturday Night Live, Murray has quickly ascended to the top of the comedy pile. The comedian’s career began in the late 1970s, and by the mid-’80s, he had appeared in some of the decade’s most successful comedy movies.

Through his accolades, including 16 award nominations, the actor holds a prominent and global acting career. Speaking to TheTalks about his time in the industry, Murray was asked if he considers himself an artist through his onscreen appearances.

“No, but I aspire to be. And I can be like that, and I can be artistic every once in a while,” the star replied. “I think there are things that are artistic or things that an artist would do, but they don’t necessarily mean you are an artist. You can have moments of art history but not necessarily be an artist.”

Murray’s performances range from unconventional bank robbers to meta-appearances in animated and live-action blends. The star has lent his voice work to animated features such as Fantastic Mr Fox and served as the face of some of America’s greatest pop culture phenomenons, including the Ghostbusters movies.

Here are the top ten Bill Murray characters ranked.

10. Grim (Quick Change, Bill Murray and Howard Franklin, 1990)

In his directorial debut, Murray presents a story of crime and comedy as three people who effortlessly rob a bank. However, the trio soon need an escape plan, which proves difficult.

Murray aces it both behind and in front of the camera in Quick Change, dressing as a clown to hold a bank hostage in a fitting pursuit as a comedic criminal. Grimm has had enough of New York and wants something new, and Murray manages to exert that lack of enthusiasm with relentless comedy.

9. Bob Wiley (What About Bob?, Frank Oz, 1991)

This black comedy introduces audiences to Bob Wiley, a patient at a psychiatric ward who follows his psychiatrist, played by Richard Dreyfuss, on vacation. During the trip, Wiley fits in nicely with the family, causing the doctor to become unnerved.

Cited on Bravo’s ‘100 Funniest movies’ at number 43, What About Bob? immerses audiences with Murray’s and Dreyfuss’ comedic chemistry. Despite the character’s challenged background, Murray’s role serves as the film’s central energy and humour, contrasting with his co-star’s stricter and cynical persona and providing some easy entertainment.

8. Tripper (Meatballs, Ivan Reitman, 1979)

A sweet but insecure boy called Rudy is sent to summer camp by his father in hopes of bringing him out of his shell. Rudy meets the camp counsellor, Tripper, who makes it his mission to help the child.

As the heart and soul of the camp, Murray’s character reads as kind-hearted, energetic, compassionate and fun, knowing how to break through to the children in a pleasant yet engaging manner. Tripper exerts passion and vibrancy whenever he appears on screen, extending an uplifting wing to a child in trouble as a sweet touch of humanity.

7. Himself (Space Jam, Joe Pytka, 1996)

Basketball star Michael Jordan finds himself in a whacky situation concerning some American entertainment treasures. The Looney Tunes need him to help win a basketball game against some mutated aliens who threaten the toons with perpetual slavery if they lose.

Murray appears in this classic family comedy as himself, bringing the magnetic humour and comforting energy audiences recognise him for. The star pokes fun at himself throughout Space Jam, claiming he will be the best thing to happen to basketball since Jordan swoops into the thrilling climax as an unexpected hero.

6. Carl Spackler (Caddyshack, Harold Ramis, 1980)

Caddyshack is an American comedy that follows an exclusive golf course as he deals with a brash new member and a destructive dancing gopher. The film also stars Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield, Ted Knight and Michael O’Keefe.

Branded the best sports comedy ever made, the film sees Murray play an unstable groundskeeper called Carl Spackler, a role that has become a beloved icon in the actor’s filmography. With brilliant comedic timing and hilarious subtly, the star’s appearance in Caddyshack cannot hold back getting laughs every watch.

5. John Winger (Stripes, Ivan Reitman, 1981)

After losing his job and girlfriend, Murray’s John Winger enlists in the American army. After a less-than-adequate performance in training, Winger soon becomes the figurehead of a gang of misfits.

This war comedy was a commercial and critical success upon release, with Murray’s comedic energy breathing life into the subject matter. The actor executes the film’s celebration of recklessness, thrill and irreverence, showcasing Murray’s vibrancy against a military backdrop.

4. Frank Cross (Scrooged, Richard Dommer, 1988)

In one of the many A Christmas Carol adaptations, a cynical television executive is visited by three ghosts on Christmas eve. These spirits will do whatever it takes to make this selfish executive see the error of his ways and connect with his hopeful festive spirit.

Murray embodies the role of Scrooge in this film, exercising the initial coldness and cruelty that turns into fearful terror and then to a newfound love for the world. Frank Cross, as a character, balances an updated sense of humour, commentary on the yuppie lifestyle and the novel’s original content in one of the greatest Christmas movies ever.

3. Phil Connors (Groundhog Day, Harold Ramis, 1993)

This fantasy comedy follows a cynical weatherman who has to fight against an infinite time loop of the same day after reporting on Groundhog day. Groundhog Day is cited as one of the ’90s greatest comedies with a profound cultural impact, creating a lexicon and being interpreted as a religious allegory.

Phil Connors is written as an archetypal downer, something he cannot even conceal in his broadcasted work, calling the viewers “hicks”. However, with each cycle of the time loop, the character develops his personality and unravels his issues, fleshing out into a more objective and appreciative outlook, making for a satisfying and timeless watch.

2. Bob Harris (Lost in Translation, Sofia Coppola, 2003)

As the daughter of one of cinema’s significant figures, Sofia Coppola took to the industry effortlessly, directing the sentimental and visually stunning Lost in Translation in the early 2000s. The film follows two people who cross paths while struggling for purpose and identity in Japan, finding comfort in the other’s issues.

Murray’s performance as movie star turned commercial asset Bob Harris earned the star three award nominations at the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes and the British Academy Film Awards. The actor’s role in the film channels alienation, cultural displacement and the battle to feel whole as a person.

1. Dr Peter Venkin (Ghostbusters, Ivan Reitman, 1984)

In this beloved ’80s classic, Murray stars alongside Dan Akroyd and Harold Ramis as one of three parapsychologists who earn a living taking down supernatural beings in New York City. Aykroyd and Ramis also have writing credits in the film.

Ghostbusters has been a timeless piece of worldwide pop culture for nearly 40 years. From distinguished costume design to iconic theme quotes to character presentation, the film is a staple in Murray’s career. His role as ghostbuster Peter Venkman is what people think of when they hear the star’s name, and the character is loved for his cynical, sarcastic, secretly sweet-natured persona.