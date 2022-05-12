Thandiwe Newton names her three favourite films of all time









Thandiwe Newton has starred in multiple popular projects over the course of her successful career, ranging from the Mission: Impossible franchise to the critically acclaimed The Pursuit of Happyness. In recent years, she has earned praise for her incredible portrayal of a sentient android in the hit HBO series Westworld.

This year, Newton starred in a brand new spy thriller titled All the Old Knives which was released via Amazon Prime last month. Starring alongside Chris Pine, Newton’s latest project revolves around two CIA operatives who get together to dig deeper into an old case which had a lot of loose ends to it.

Talking about All the Old Knives in an interview, Newton claimed that she was drawn to it from the start: “For me personally, it was just out of the blue and absolutely fantastic opportunity truly in every way. We were in a pandemic in lockdown and yet we were going to try and complete this ambitious project. The script was fantastic.”

Describing the cinematic identity of the work, Chris Pine added: “It’s got a great yarn, a great puzzle. It’s an espionage spy thriller, so it’s got the cobble stones in the European streets and the street lamps and the great lighting and all of it. It’s basically straight down the centre piece to the heart of my cinema lover’s body.”

When it comes to her own taste in cinema, Newton expressed an interest in works that examined the human psyche in unconventional ways. Although she was asked by the interviewer to name her favourite film of all time, the actress could not contain her cinephilia and went on to curate a selection of her top cinematic experiences.

Check out the list below.

Thandiwe Newton’s favourite films:

Walkabout (Nicolas Roeg, 1971)

The Piano Teacher (Michael Haneke, 2001)

The New World (Terrence Malick, 2005)

Newton’s first pick was the 1971 Nicolas Roeg masterpiece Walkabout which is often regarded as one of the finest films set in the wastelands of the infamous Australian Outback. Newton also included works by other acclaimed auteurs such as Michael Haneke and Terrence Malick.

While talking about her selection, Newton said: “The Piano Teacher literally hits the G-spot of a woman, Walkabout is an incredible movie that has a key lesson about the inability to understand each other, and I was haunted by The New World by Terrence Malick for weeks.”

