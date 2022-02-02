Thandiwe Newton hits back at Sean Penn for misogynistic comment









Sean Penn made the headlines for all the wrong reasons again, with the ageing star lashing out at the current state of modern society. While many share a similar sense of disillusionment about the trajectory of the world, Penn has decided to blame it on the youth and has even gone as far as to provide his own pseudo-anthropological evidence.

While describing his views, Penn claimed that “cowardly genes” have contributed to the supposed downfall of human civilisation. In a bizarre rant, Penn declared: “I think that men have, in my view, become quite feminised. I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them.”

These misogynistic comments naturally received a lot of backlash from people all over the world, with many expressing their anger and frustration with Penn’s insensitivity. In order to support his absurd theory, Penn added: “There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt.”

Many of his Hollywood colleagues have also hit back at Penn for his latest tirade where he claimed that he respected women but did not believe that gender was a fluid concept. Thandiwe Newton took to Twitter to slam Penn as well, writing: “Dude what are you SAY-ING?? Like for REAL? You’re a jibbering FOOL. MF you used to be sexy but now you’re just tragic.”

Last year, Penn released another directorial effort titled Flag Day which premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Based on the story by Jennifer Vogel, the film revolves around a woman who struggles to accept the fact that her father was one of the most notorious con-men in the country. It received a mixed reception and did not fare nearly as well as some of Penn’s other works.

Check out the new trailer for Flag Day below.

