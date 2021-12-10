Thandiwe Newton set to join new Magic Mike film









After a long gap in between, it’s finally happening. Steven Soderbergh and Channing Tatum are reuniting to continue the legacy of the 2012 comedy-drama Magic Mike which became something of a cultural phenomenon when it was first released. The film spawned theatrical productions and a sequel in 2015 which is now going to be followed up with a brand new film.

The original film starred Channing Tatum as a veteran male stripper who takes a young boy under his wings and shows him the reality of a world where humans are reduced to objects. It was an extremely personal film for Tatum as he was building on his own experiences from his younger years when he worked as a male stripper in Florida.

This latest project has been given the green light by Warner Bros. whose chairman, Toby Emmerich, expressed genuine excitement about seeing the return of Magic Mike on the big screen. Soderbergh is taking care of the treatment of this new screenplay himself, joined by the writer of the original film’s script Reid Carolin.

What convinced Soderbergh to return to this particular franchise was the knowledge that both Tatum and Carolin were also attached to the project. The director claimed that he was delighted with what the choreographers had done with the live show and wanted to see what was possible for this new chapter in the history of Magic Mike.

According to the latest reports, Thandiwe Newton has also joined this exciting new Magic Mike film but other casting details remain speculative. The film is set for a release on the HBO Max platform but no dates have been provided yet. Tatum insisted that this is the way forward, claiming: “The stripperverse will never be the same.”

Watch the trailer for the original Magic Mike film below.