Texas cover Northern Soul classic ‘Keep On Talking’









Iconic Scottish band Texas have shared their cover of the classic Northern Soul track ‘Keep On Talking’.

The track is set to appear on the group’s forthcoming compilation album The Very Best Of 1989 – 2023, released on June 16th. ‘Keep On Moving’ was produced by Spooner Oldham, who wrote the original version, in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, and the opportunity to work with him was described as a “dream” by Texas singer Sharleen Spiteri.

“It was a dream to work with Spooner on this northern soul classic that he and Dan Penn wrote,” she commented of the song. “The records that Spooner has played on alone made working with this legend very, very special.”

‘Keep On Talking’ is one of two previously unreleased tracks which appear on the compilation. Looking back at her career to date ahead of the release, Spiteri previously joked: “No’ bad for a hairdresser fae Glasgow!”

She added: “But I gotta be honest: I still feel like I’m really close to the beginning. And the energy and the vibe between us all – as a band I don’t think we’ve ever been happier, and I don’t think we’ve ever been tighter. And I don’t think we’ve ever been more definite about who we are.”

In addition to playing a series of special dates across the United Kingdom next month including two hometown shows at St. Luke’s Church in Glasgow, Texas will also be performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury.

Listen to ‘Keep On Talking’ below.