Listen to Terry Kath's isolated guitar on Chicago's '25 or 6 to 4'









Self-described as a “rock and roll band with horns,” Chicago, formed in 1967, remains one of the world’s best-selling bands, shifting over 100 million records in total. The rock outfit, who incorporates elements of jazz, R&B, pop, and classical music, have released tens of albums over the decades, most recently sharing Chicago XXXVIII: Born for This Moment in 2022.

The band have gone through an extensive list of members over the years. However, the founding members were Robert Lamm, Danny Seraphine, Walter Parazaider, Lee Loughnane, James Pankow, and most notably, the late Terry Kath. The latter played the guitar and sang lead vocals on many of the band’s earlier hits and was a vital member of the group. As a teenager, Kath was drawn to music because his brother played the drums and his mother played the banjo. After acquiring a guitar and amplifier in the ninth grade, Kath began playing music inspired by the likes of The Ventures, Dick Dale, Howard Roberts, and Johnny Smith.

The musician was self-taught, unlike several members of Chicago. Although he attempted lessons as a teenager, Kath told Guitar Player in 1971 that the teacher “just kept wanting me to play good lead stuff, but then all I wanted to do was play those rock and roll chords”. He spent the 1960s playing in a series of bands before Chicago, including The Mystics and the Missing Links. However, as Chicago’s leading man, Kath was recognised for his incredible talent, with Jimi Hendrix labelling him the “best guitarist in the universe.”

Kath brought hard-rock and jazz influences to Chicago, which were integral to their early sound. Moreover, the musician used innovative techniques in the studio to achieve his desired sounds. For example, on their debut album Chicago Transit Authority, an instrumental piece called ‘Free Form Guitar’ involves a significant amount of feedback and the use of Kath’s Stratocaster tremolo arm. The seven-minute-long song was recorded in one take, Kath’s guitar head held together by a radiator hose clamp.

However, since its release in 1970, the track ’25 or 6 to 4′ has become a fan favourite, known for Kath’s extended guitar solo, aided by a wah-wah pedal. It was sung by bassist Peter Cetera, although Robert Lamm wrote it, describing the song as about the process of trying to write in the middle of the night. Chicago’s hit track has significantly influenced music and popular culture, with Jason Newsted of Metallica citing it as the first rock riff he learnt to play. Furthermore, ’25 or 6 to 4′ is one of the world’s most popular songs for marching bands to play.

Listen to the isolated recording of Kath’s guitar solo below to appreciate how impressive it really is.