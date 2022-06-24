Watch terminally ill Pearl Jam fan join the band onstage









A terminally ill fan of grunge icons Pearl Jam, Roland Mandel, joined the band on stage earlier this week as he fulfilled one of his final dreams.

Mandel was diagnosed with ALS just a year ago and is now wheelchair-bound. Per a report in Loudwire, he only has “a few months to live”, and in wanting to make the most of his time left, he desperately desired to see Pearl Jam perform in Berlin on June 21st.

However, Mandel’s wishes were nearly destroyed when he found out that all 12 of the arena’s wheelchair-accessible spaces had already been reserved. Not accepting defeat, Mandel’s friends and family wrote to the concert organiser and venue to explain his story as well as the issue, and eventually secured him a spot to watch his favourite band from the side of the stage.

During the concert, Pearl Jam dazzled fans with a cover of Ramones’ ‘I Believe In Miracles’, and afterwards, Mandel was brought on stage to share a life-affirming moment with the band and crowd.

“He should also experience this special night. He worked his ass off to be here tonight,” Frontman Eddie Vedder said to the crowd. “We love you Roland”.

After the show, Mandel’s wife told Taz: “It was so unbelievable. He was so excited, so positive, so full of adrenaline. This stays for eternity.”

Next month, Pearl Jam are set to headline a duo of shows at BST Hyde Park on July 8th and 9th. Newly announced supporting acts include October Drift, Fatherson, Johnny Marr, Temples, Petrol Girls, James & The Cold Gun, PEAKS!, Connor Selby, and many more.

These new additions will join artists such as Pixies, Stereophonics and Imelda May for what is shaping up to be an unforgettable couple of days. Access tickets here.

Watch Roland being cheered by Pearl Jam and fans below.

What a moment! We did it everyone. Here’s Roland getting to live out a dream and getting a wonderful ovation. @AxelPicker #RVMforRoland #pearljam pic.twitter.com/LU1z3yM1tv — Live On 4 Legs Podcast (@liveon4legspod) June 21, 2022

