Tenoch Huerta calls sexual assault allegation “false” and “simply untrue”









The actor Tenoch Huerta, best known for his role in the Marvel sequel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has defended himself against a sexual assault allegation made against him by the musician María Elena Ríos.

“About a year ago, I dated Elena for several months,” Huerta wrote in a statement posted to Instagram, “It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest. And throughout it was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship. After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends”.

Continuing, the statement adds: “As a result, a few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage”.

He added: “Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive”.

Though Huerta is best known for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, he has starred in countless other roles, appearing in 2021’s The Forever Purge, the 2018 series Narcos: Mexico and the 2009 crime drama Sin Nombre.

Ríos, a Mexican saxophonist, had accused the actor of being a “sexual predator”, in a previous post on Twitter.

Concluding his thoughts, Huerta added: “I am deeply grateful to my family and the people who have supported me and greatly appreciate everyone who is willing to look at the facts and reflect before rushing to an untrue and unjust conclusion”.

