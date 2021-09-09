Tennis premiere 'Borrowed Time' on a new episode of 'Rick And Morty'







Husband and wife indie-pop duo, Tennis, recently premiered their new song ‘Borrowed Time’ on an episode of the hit animated comedy show Rick And Morty. The Denver-based band’s latest track was featured in ‘Forgetting Sarick Mortshall’, the penultimate episode of the fifth season of the animated series. It aired on Monday, September 6th.

The new track follows the release of Patrick Riley and Aliana Moore’s fifth studio album, Swimmer. The album was released back in 2020 and featured singles like ‘Runner’, ‘Need Your Love’ and ‘How To Forgive’. The song was used to highlight one of the animated series’ more heartbreaking moments. In the second verse, Moore sings: “I thought the world stopped turning without you by my side/ How we burned it down together every single night/ Now I’m waking from a dream,” adding: “I’ve been following you foolishly/ You were playing God with me/ And I bought it all completely.”

The series is going from strength to strength, but, earlier this week, Rick And Morty’s showrunner was forced to address the season five leak. Scott Marder spoke of being “furious” when a leak, which came as a complete “surprise”, led to episode seven ‘GoTron Jerrysis Rickvangelion’ being aired in the place of episode four, ‘Rickdependence Spray’, on Amazon Prime Video in Canada earlier this summer.

The error was addressed shortly after, but the episode was widely circulated before it was able to be taken down. In an interview with Comic book Marder said: “We’re really big on our security, and for that to be one…we rarely call things back.”

He went on to add: “In our minds, we were doing a special surprise in the same season. For that to air first in Canada, the only upside was that people didn’t understand it because…[it was] just a completely confusing, weird thing to them.”

