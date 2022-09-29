Tegan And Sara share energetic new single ‘I Can’t Grow Up’









Tegan and Sara - 'I Can't Grow Up' 2.5

Tegan And Sara have shared the latest preview ahead of their forthcoming tenth studio album Crybaby, the wonderfully energetic ‘I Can’t Grow Up’.

The Canadian duo have revealed in a press release that the song is inspired musically by Chicago band Dehd and their 2020 album Flower of Devotion, and described it as a “snotty-nosed pop song about not being able to grow out of bad habits in relationships.”

The high tempo beat of ‘I Can’t Grow Up’ is adorned with glitchy vocal overdubs complimenting the music video’s fragmented visuals that depict the Quinn sisters dancing around a singular shot. As the video suggests, the track is good for an ironic dance around the flat, but, as an addition to their artistic trove, it’s inoffensive at best.

Discussing the track further, Sara Quin said: “The song started on bass, an instrument I’d never written with until Crybaby, and I was channelling a little bit of Emily Kempf from Dehd, and Peter Hook from New Order. My partner had travelled back to the U.S. after a year of being stuck in Canada during the pandemic, and I was enjoying late nights alone writing music and singing full tilt in the basement.”

The track will appear on the sisters’ 10th studio album, Crybaby, which is due for release on October 21st via Mom + Pop Music. It follows previously released singles, ‘Faded Like A Feeling’, ‘Yellow’ and ‘Fucking Up What Matters’.

Discussing the creation of Crybaby as a whole in a recent interview with NME, Sara said: “It was a different way to work, and we definitely switched things up, but it’s still this abstract process that’s always been difficult to talk about.”

Meanwhile, fans also prepare for the October 14th premiere of the Amazon Freevee series High School. The new series is based on the twins’ critically acclaimed, New York Times-bestselling memoir of the same name.

The Quin sisters have also revealed plans to release a new graphic novel, titled Junior High, which will serve as a prequel to the memoir.

Listen to Tegan and Sara’s ‘I Can’t Grow Up’ below.