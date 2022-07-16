Tegan and Sara announce new album with single ‘Yellow’









Tegan and Sara - 'Yellow' 5.3

Tegan and Sara have announced their tenth studio album, Crybaby. As an accompaniment to the announcement, they have also released another preview single, ‘Yellow’.

The Canadian duo are set to release the follow-up to 2019’s Hey, I’m Just Like You via Mom+Pop Music on October 21st. It will mark their first full-length project since signing to the New York indie label, which is also home to such talent as Courtney Barnett, Sleater-Kinney and Lucius.

“[‘Yellow’] was written after we began to take steps to heal the bruises we have both carried with us since adolescence and early adulthood – wounds that never quite healed right and flare up seasonally, sending us spiralling backward in time,” explained Sara. “Are we doomed to remain forever 15, breaking up and breaking apart? I hope not.”

‘Yellow’ is an atmospheric pop hit that begins with brooding vocals that soar into an uptempo chorus with the reflective and conversational lyrics: “I’ve been gone too long/This bruise ain’t black, it’s yellow (I’ve been gone too long)/My sweet heart breaks, so be careful”.

The music video accompanying ‘Yellow’ was directed by Mark Myers and gives a nod to the style used for Coldplay’s 2000 hit of the same name. For their version, Tegan and Sara Quinn traipse across a beach in Vancouver, Canada.

“[It] was shot in Vancouver, a city that didn’t feel big enough to hold us both when we arrived here the first time,” Sara continued. “22 years later, we’re back, calling it home.”

As for the album as a whole, Tegan explained: “This was the first time where, while we were still drafting our demos, we were thinking about how the songs were going to work together”.

Adding: “It wasn’t even just that Sara was making lyric changes or reorganising the parts to my songs, it was that she was also saying to me, ‘This song is going to be faster’, or ‘It’s going to be in a different key’.”

She continued: “But Sara effectively improves everything of mine that she works on.” Sara added: “Maybe I am the renovator. I’m the house-flipper of the Tegan and Sara band.”

Tegan and Sara are also set to hit the road again with an intimate North American headline tour beginning this October.

Listen to the new single, ‘Yellow’, below.