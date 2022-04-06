







Teenage Fanclub 'I Left A Light On' hints at a larger world around them 0 Reader Rating 0 Votes 0 6.2

Teenage Fanclub has issued a new song entitled ‘I Left A Light On’, which is notable for its icy piano paintings, and shimmering production design, exhibiting a sound design that sounds like it was leftover from Carole King‘s Tapestry.

The song is produced with raw, rigid aplomb, creating a sense of intimacy that’s pertinent to the post-Covid milieu, in keen interest to understand the importance of the prescience that stems from a life spent in solitude. The track is presented with great interest in the vocals, lacing the tune with sparsely ornamented instruments padding the way for the vocals to land in place.

The song features Norman Blake has suggested that the song will pinpoint the band’s direction to the forthcoming album, sensing that the work presides as a mosaic of something grander or more complex. The standalone song features as part of a more complete jigsaw, never underestimating the impact or the adulation that befalls a person in the middle of an existential crisis.

Sensing that there’s more to life than wading in and out of parlance, the situation only helps to increase with strength the more it singles out a strident, even superlative, chord sequence that seeks to illuminate the work as a complete piece. What it lacks in sensibility, it more than makes up with sincerity, understanding that the song forms a collective whole that aims to understand the importance and indolence that awaits them.

Singles need an album to contextualise their importance, particularly in light of the changing landscape and endurance. The tune is better understood in the landscape of a band’s history and legacy, offering a melody that’s more than pleasantly Paul McCartney-esque in its ambition to bring the troupe to some kind of resolution and understanding. Ultimately, it’s the singing style that lets the song down, as the vocals fail to match the ambition and arch cleverness of the track in its own way.

But the instrumentation is solid, the piano stellar, and there’s enough to enjoy within the confines of the lyrics in question. If it does indeed pinpoint to a larger world, the song should also involve listeners in the importance of the music. Better still, the song sounds like it might breathe into something bigger onstage, where it will flit in and out of the music, every beat noted and correct in its understanding of the audience and musicians.