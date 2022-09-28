When teenage Bob Dylan went to watch Buddy Holly: "He was everything I wanted to be"









Before Bob Dylan had created his musical persona, he went by his birthname of Robert Zimmerman, and he was just another Buddy Holly superfan willing to do anything to see his hero perform in the flesh.

Fortunately for him, Dylan’s wish came true, and he had the opportunity to see Holly before he tragically passed away aged 22. Despite only having an incredibly short career, Holly’s impact changed the music industry forever, and Dylan was one of many who was greatly inspired by his output. Alongside artists such as Bill Haley and Elvis Presley, Holly helped bring rock ‘n’ roll into the mainstream.

Dylan was part of a generation that Holly greatly inspired, and he’s never forgotten his integral impact. During his Nobel Prize acceptance speech, the singer-songwriter paid tribute to his first idol, who walked so he could run. He explained: “If I was to go back to the dawning of it all, I guess I’d have to start with Buddy Holly. Buddy died when I was about 18 and he was 22. From the moment I first heard him, I felt akin. I felt related, like he was an older brother. I even thought I resembled him. Buddy played the music that I loved – the music I grew up on: country western, rock ‘n’ roll, and rhythm and blues.”

Dylan continued: “Three separate strands of music that he intertwined and infused into one genre. One brand. And Buddy wrote songs – songs that had beautiful melodies and imaginative verses. And he sang great – sang in more than a few voices. He was the archetype. Everything I wasn’t and wanted to be. I saw him only but once, and that was a few days before.”

On January 31st, 1959, days before Holly would fall to his death in a plane crash, an 18-year-old Dylan finally managed to see him perform Duluth in Minnesota. Heartbreakingly, nobody was none the wiser it would be one of the final times Buddy Holly would ever play rock ‘n’ roll.

After winning the ‘Album of the Year’ Grammy for Time Out Of Mind in 1998, Dylan recalled the life-changing concert and said: “I just want to say that when I was 16 or 17 years old, I went to see Buddy Holly play at Duluth National Guard Armory and I was three feet away from him…and he looked at me. And I just have some sort of feeling that he was — I don’t know how or why — but I know he was with us all the time we were making this record in some kind of way.”

Every music lover has a specific gig from their teenage years that stands out for sentimental reasons, and for Dylan, it was Buddy Holly in Duluth. Watch him pay tribute to the late singer by covering ‘Heartbeat’ below.