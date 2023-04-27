Ted Nugent thinks Tom Morello and Rage Against the Machine are “The Machine”









Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello has made his name as one of the most unrelenting campaigners in music. With the Los Angeles band – featuring frontman Zack de la Rocha, bassist Tim Commerford and drummer Brad Wilk – Morello has created some of the most essential and visceral left-wing protest music in existence. Accordingly, it was a surprise when it emerged that he and controversial right-wing rocker Ted Nugent are friends. One of the more unusual friendships in music, things were made that little bit more bizarre when Nugent asserted that he thinks Morello and his band are “The Machine” in something of an affront to his friend’s music.

Morello has held firm about his friendship with Nugent as of late. He told The Howard Stern Show in March 2021 that while the pair “certainly have differences, I consider him a friend”. Then, in an interview with the NME in October of that year, he maintained that he “reserves the right to be friends with anybody”.

“I reserve the right to confront opinions I disagree with, with open-heartedness and love, or by throwing a brick,” Morello continued. “That’s up to me.

Discussing his friend’s controversial status as a right-wing commentator, he said: “In the case of Ted, I know he’s become this right-wing caricature, but there have been several times where I have reached him on issues that you might be surprised about. But he is still crazy uncle Ted, who says all sorts of shit.”

Concluding: “It can be important to keep an open dialogue with people you disagree with, especially in this global community of disagreements. Sometimes it’s just as important to block them, though.”

Whilst Morello objectively defended his right to a friendship with Nugent, I wonder if things between the pair became a little frosty after a video was posted to the latter’s YouTube channel in May 2022. In said clip, Nugent took issue with Morello’s stance on gun rights in the US and claimed that Morello and RATM are “The Machine”.

Although this was part of a political discussion, surely labelling Morello and his band “The Machine” is beyond the pale. It effectively devalues everything they’ve worked for their entire career. However, this is a subjective point, and per Morello himself, Nugent says “all sorts of shit”.

Nugent said: “I wish I’d get some of my liberal buddies on here. Tom Morello. Tom, you gotta believe in securing your home, don’t you? You protect your family; I think Tom Morello, Rage Against the Machine. They’re not really Rage Against the Machine; it’s just a facade. It’s kind of like Kabuki makeup because he is the machine. Tom Morello and his band are ‘The Machine’. No offence Tom, but come on and talk to me about this. Because he fancies himself a liberal, I guess”.

He concluded: “He won’t come on the show, and Wayne Kramer, my old buddy from the MC5 Weather Underground and Che Guevara fan, maybe I got you wrong. Come and correct me. Certainly, you secure your home, which means you’re for secure borders. If you’re secure for home, and if I’m for secure borders and that makes me a racist, then you’re a racist. But I know you’re not a racist, and you know I’m not a racist.”

Regardless of what you think of either party, I bet Nugent’s comments stoked some compelling debate between the pair.