Ted Nugent attacks Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for inducting Grandmaster Flash and Madonna









Controversial rocker Ted Nugent has raged against the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after he took issue with some of the inductees in recent years including Grandmaster Flash and Madonna.

The conservative musician has been eligible for induction himself since the year 2000, but he has not been considered as of yet and according to him that is because the organisation is “dishonest”.

Speaking with KNAC, Nugent yelled: “Why am I not in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame? That has a lot to do with the fact that you can’t always explain why people are rotten. Why do some people violate other people and commit vicious crimes and lie?”.

At his most scathing fever pitch in the rant, he claimed that inducting musicians who weren’t quite rock stars was like defaming the good name of rock ‘n’ roll and angrily remarked: “Grandmaster Flash? Really? Why don’t we go down to Chuck Berry’s grave and piss on it”.

Clearly, this issue is a preoccupation for Nugent as he was able to rattle off further names that he feels have been unjustly inducted. “Why isn’t a band like Triumph in there, but Grandmaster Flash is? That’s just dishonest. Why are Patti Smith, ABBA and Madonna in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, but not STYX? Are you kidding me! You can only explain that is that the people who made those decisions are just plain rotten people.”

Adding: “The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame should genuflect to Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley, Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, the Motown Funk Brothers. Are you kidding me? How dare you put Grandmaster Flash, ABBA and Madonna in that?“.

Continuing: “It would be an honour to be part of an institution that celebrates the founding fathers of rock and roll, like Chuck, Bo, Little Richard, James Brown and going back to Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters and Sam & Dave and Wilson Pickett. I would be honoured to share that. What a middle finger to the ‘real’ heroes of rock and roll and rhythm and blues to put in those other people.”

While most people accept the award ceremony is merely an arbitrary affair, Nugent takes matters a bit more seriously than most and seemingly feels he has unearthed some sort of conspiracy. Concluding: “That’s not a Ted Nugent presumption; that’s not an opinion… The evidence is overwhelming.”