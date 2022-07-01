Ted Nugent: Billie Joe Armstrong has “lost his soul” with Roe v. Wade stance









Following Billie Joe Armstrong’s recent outcry, Ted Nugent has said the Green Day frontman has “lost his soul”. During a recent show in London, the pop-punk icon asserted that he would be “renouncing” his US citizenship over the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Armstrong is among a wealth of musicians who have come forward to condemn the recent reversal of the landmark 1973 ruling that protects women’s right to safely terminate a pregnancy in the US.

Thus, for the first time in nearly five decades, abortion will no longer be protected as a federal right in America. Each state will be able to decide individually whether to restrict abortion or ban it altogether.

“Fuck America. I’m fucking renouncing my citizenship. I’m fucking coming here,” Armstrong said while on stage at London Stadium as part of the Hella Mega Tour, in which Green Day were joined by Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

“There’s just too much fucking stupid in the world to go back to that miserable fucking excuse for a country,” he said. “Oh, I’m not kidding, you’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days.”

While talking on the latest edition of his news commentary series The Nightly Nuge, controversial US singer-songwriter and activist Nugent told his viewers that “the Supreme Court did a good job”.

“The Nancy Pelosis and the left, and the maniacs don’t seem to be for choice; they seem to literally be for killing babies,” he explained. “They’re just crazy… the protestors and the left are saying to people who have a T-shirt that says, ‘My mom didn’t abort me and I’m celebrating my life today’. And people on the other side went, ‘Well your mother should’ve killed you!’. This is a debate? This is a meaningful dialogue… on what toxic planet?”

He continued: “When the left keeps saying that, ‘We lost our constitutional right to an abortion’, share that phrase in the Constitution with me where it gives you the right to kill the unborn… My point being, it isn’t mentioned in the Constitution, so I’m gonna repeat once again, ‘Any rights herein not enumerated are left up to the States’.”

“Clearly, the abortion issue, like any other issue, idea or hunch that is not enumerated in the Constitution or the Bill Of Rights, clearly is up to the states. Even a guitar player doesn’t need any translator for that one. So once again, it is the hysteria”.

Nugent continued talking about the “cruelty” of some of the left-leaning artists who have spoken out. “I’ve witnessed some artists out there, like Billie [Joe] Armstrong of Green Day – he’s incredibly talented, but he’s just lost his soul – and Pink, an incredibly talented, work-ethic artist, who just scream and just attack people who choose not to have an abortion.”

Nugent added: “By the way, as you and I speak right now, if anybody wants an abortion in America, guess what – they can get one. It’s not the banning of abortions; it’s bringing it back to constitutionality and common sense. And again, there are medical concerns… Can you imagine, trying to make the decision where you have a choice to save the mother or the baby? Well, that is a spiritual moment between you and God and your health professional and the husband and the wife or at least the mother and the father.”

“So, I am, and my family believes in, abortion should be legal, it should be safe and it should be rare. But don’t send me the bill because I don’t subscribe to murdering this innocent baby who the science has proven that it feels the pain when you kill it in the womb.”

“This issue is just volatile. So the Supreme Court did a good job.”

Watch the full episode of The Nightly Nuge below.