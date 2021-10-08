Tears for Fears announce first new album in 17 years









Legendary English synth-pop troubadours Tears for Fears have announced the release of a brand new studio album, The Tipping Point.

It will be the band’s first new album since 2004’s Everybody Loves a Happy Ending. The duo of Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith originally reunited under the Tears for Fears name in 2000 and have been steadily touring since.

“Before everything went so right with this album, everything first had to go wrong,” Roland Orzabal explained in a press release. “It took years, but something happens when we put our heads together. We’ve got this balance, this push-me-pull-you thing – and it works really well.”

“If that balance doesn’t work on a Tears For Fears album, the whole thing just doesn’t work,” Curt Smith added. “To put it in simple terms, a Tears For Fears record and what people perceive to be the sound of Tears For Fears – is the stuff we can both agree on.”

Along with the album’s announcement, the pair have also shared the LP’s title track as the first preview of the upcoming release. Taking cues from the electronic and sophisti-pop styles that the band helped pioneer, the song features dense layers of various keyboard arrangements, moody harmonies, and a shuffle beat, not all that unlike the one from ‘Everybody Wants to Rule the World’.

‘The Tipping Point’ sounds like a band reclaiming their titanic influence over the subsequent 40 years of music. Pretty much every artist has an electronic phase at some point in their career, and the more consciously they attempt to fuse synthetic instrumentation with pop melodies, the more they tend to sound like Tears for Fears.

With any luck, The Tipping Point will find the rest of the world catching up to the band’s genius. Check out the tracklist for The Tipping Point, plus the album’s title track, down below. The Tipping Point is set for a February 25th release.

