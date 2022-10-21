Taylor Swift announces new visual album featuring Laura Dern and Haim









Fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of the upcoming Taylor Swift album Midnights. Swift has managed to capture the attention of her massive following by announcing that she has made multiple “music movies” featuring the likes of Haim and Laura Dern.

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Swift said: “I love storytelling, I love songwriting, I love writing videos, I love directing them. And this was a really fun opportunity to work again with the cinematographer Rina Yang, who was my collaborator on the ‘All Too Well’ 10-minute short film.”

According to her recent announcement, Swift has collaborated with some of the biggest names for this project – ranging from Jack Antonoff to Haim and Laura Dern. The trailer for the visual album premiered on Amazon Prime Video and has sparked numerous discussions on social media platforms.

While talking about the visual album, Swift declared: “We wanted to challenge ourselves to do different things this time around”. Since she has expressed her desire to explore filmmaking on multiple occasions, it makes sense that she used the visual approach to explore “the world of this record.”

Swift also heaped praise on her collaborators, who took this project to the next level. She added: “I’m really proud of what we made, and I really hope you like them. We worked with some amazing actors, which you’ll find out more about at the end of the teaser trailer.”

Here’s the teaser trailer for the videos I’ve made for Midnights 🌌 Thank you @amazonmusic for premiering this, the first video for Anti-Hero will be out tomorrow at 8am ET. And Midnights will be here SO SOON!!!https://t.co/jjqUNkpPke pic.twitter.com/xzmqXa5Cqy — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 21, 2022