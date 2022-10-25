Taylor Swift stars alongside Haim and Laura Dern in new video for 'Bejeweled'









Taylor Swift is back with a brand new Cinderella-themed music video for ‘Bejeweled’. In much the same way the most popular girl in the playground always ends up playing the main character, this Taylor Swift-directed clip sees the singer star as Cinderella, or rather “House Wench Taylor”.

In this version of the classic fairytale, the great Laura Dern plays Cinderella’s evil stepmother, while the Haim sisters give life to the gloriously bratty sisters: Lady Este, Lady Danielle and Lady Alana.

The video for ‘Bejeweled’ begins in traditional fashion. Cinderella is scrubbing the floor (specifically her sister’s puke). When Este, Danielle and Alana arrive, they’re freaking out about a ball set to take place at the castle of a charming prince. It’s a regular fixture of the sister’s calendar. But this year, something is different: “Instead of just showing up at the ball looking hot,” Danielle explains, “You have to enter a talent competition – and if you win, you get the keys to your own castle! And a marriage proposal from the prince!”

Taylor is obviously forbidden from going to the ball: “Even if she were allowed to go – which she is not – the prince would never have anything to do with that little harlot again,” Dern says, adding: “He tired of her quite quickly, didn’t he? Or should I say… Swiftly?”

The sisters then go off to fetch their finery, at which point House Wench Taylor smiles at the camera, changes into a jewel-studded gown and makes her escape. “Best believe I’m still bejewelled,” she sings, “When I talk in the room/ I can make the whole place shimmer.”

After making her way into the ballroom, she and Dita Von Teese’s Fairy Godmother dance inside a pair of giant cocktail glasses. The video soon reaches peak Moulin Rouge, with Swifterella declaring that “a diamond has to shine.” In the end, she doesn’t even want Prince Jack (Jack Antonoff), who gets snubbed but still decides to give Swift his castle. Check out the full video below.