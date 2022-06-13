Taylor Swift wants to direct a new feature film









Taylor Swift is known for her ability to reinvent herself at different stages in her career, which is why she has managed to stay relevant for such a long time. Recently, she ventured into the world of filmmaking with a short film titled All Too Well which is actually a visual adaptation of the eponymous song’s ten-minute version.

Starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, the film chronicles the various details of a turbulent relationship between two lovers who are separated by an age gap. While Taylor Swift’s artistic concerns might not resonate with everyone, All Too Well has received widespread praise for its visual style as well as its treatment of human connections.

At a recent screening, Swift elaborated on her artistic intentions and explained that the film is a coming-of-age work: “I think 19 to 20 is such an interesting and profound experience for a young woman because you have one foot still in girlhood, and yet society and the world is telling you, ‘you’re an adult.'”

“I wanted to show their closeness with handheld shots, I wanted to be so close we could count freckles,” Swift added. “As things fell apart, I wanted to reflect the remoteness she feels, this desperation she feels, because her world opened up to this big passionate intense love and all of the sudden, overnight, it boiled down to nothing, and the floor fell through.”

The music icon also claimed that she is ready to direct a feature film on a similar production scale. “It would be so fantastic to write and direct a feature,” she revealed. “I don’t see it being bigger in terms of scale. I loved making a film that was so intimate with a crew that was relatively small. Just a really solid crew of people that I trusted.”

