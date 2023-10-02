Tate Modern unveils new commission for monumental experimental art









The Tate Modern, London, has established a new commission that intends to support experimental artists worldwide.

Catherine Wood, director of programs at Tate Modern, states that the initiative, named the Infinities Commission, will reach out to artists “working in highly inventive ways, freely crossing a variety of disciplines to create speculative, disruptive, or immersive projects that sit outside conventional artistic categories.”

“The Infinities Commission will give that kind of innovative work a home at Tate Modern and allow a broader public to experience it,” Wood adds.

The Tate Modern currently runs another similar commission series where substantial artworks are unveiled within its Turbine Hall. It is hoped that the Infinities Commissions will garner similar attention and support from the art world.

The Infinities Commission award will be presented to artists annually following evaluation by a panel of experts. The chosen artist will produce a new monumental piece, premiering in the Tanks, the museum’s dedicated spaces for performance, film, and installations, in the subsequent spring.

The panel will also select three additional artists who will receive £10,000 (approximately $12,215) each to support the research and development of their projects. All awardees will also discuss their artistic practice during a public event.

The inaugural selection committee comprises musician and artist Brian Eno, critic and curator Oulimata Gueye, artist Anne Imhof, artistic director of Munich’s Haus der Kunst Andrea Lissoni, and the executive director and chief curator of New York’s ‘The Kitchen’, Legacy Russell.

Wood will lead the panel, while Rosalie Doubal, a senior curator of international art at the Tate Modern, will lead the commission’s curation.

This panel will choose the first winning artists for the summer of 2024. The public will be able to view the first commission, free of charge, in spring 2025.