Taschen to release “definitive compendium” of Stanley Kubrick’s ‘The Shining’









The luxury art book publisher Taschen has revealed that it will release a 2198-page “definitive compendium” of Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining on March 7th, 2023.

Including “hundreds of never-before-seen photographs, rare production ephemera from the Kubrick Archive, and extensive new interviews with the cast and crew,” as stated on the product listing page, the book, consisting of three volumes, compiles everything you would ever need to know about Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 horror classic. Starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall, the film is known as one of the greatest horror movies of all time.

Designed by M/M (Paris), the book was written by the late J. W. Rinzler and was edited by lifelong Kubrick lover and film director Lee Unkrich.

Speaking in a promotional video released alongside the announcement of the book, Unkrich explained his love of the enigmatic movie: “I created a website called theoverlookhotel.com, and shared basically everything that I had gathered with the world. But I actually had an ulterior motive at the time, which is that I hoped that people would approach me, who maybe had things I had never seen before”.

Containing previously unseen production photographs from the making of the movie, as well as personal memorabilia from the cast and crew, conceptual art and much more, the book breaks down the complex movie from its production to its ultimate release.

Based on a novel by Stephen King, Kubrick’s film tells the story of a man who steadily loses his mind whilst he and his family are looking after the remote Overlook Hotel. Dealing with concepts of life, death and fantastical telekinesis, fans of The Shining across the world are still trying to decipher its meaning even 40 years after its release.

To find out more and purchase a copy of Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, click here.