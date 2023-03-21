Taron Egerton responds to criticism of straight actors playing gay characters
Tue 21st Mar 2023 17.36 GMT

Taron Egerton has responded to criticism over straight actors playing the role of gay characters. Egerton played the openly-gay Elton John in his 2019 biopic Rocketman. Egerton won a Golden Globe Award for his performance as John, but a debate has erupted online regarding whether gay roles should be prioritised for gay actors.

“I grew up in a very liberal town, and a couple of my close friends are gay,” Egerton told The Hollywood Reporter. “I feel an affinity with that community. I don’t particularly feel that there should be a blanket rule about whether straight actors should play gay roles. That’s very easy for me to say as a straight man, but I think that’s possibly a precedent not worth setting.”

It’s not the first time that Egerton had responded to criticism regarding his playing John. While being interviewed for a profile in GQ in 2019, Egerton explained the trepidation regarding his acceptance of playing Elton John in a film.

“The thing I was nervous of… there’s a certain amount of trepidation around playing a gay character when you’re a heterosexual,” Egerton said. “Because you don’t want that community to feel you’re doing some sort of caricature or something. I didn’t want to camp it up, because Elton is not a camp man”.

Egerton added that he “knew quite acutely that wasn’t what I wanted to do.” While Egerton dons a number of John’s flamboyant concert costumes from throughout his stage career, Egerton portrays John as being reserved and shy offstage.

