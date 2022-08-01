Taron Egerton claims he was almost cast as Han Solo in 'Star Wars' movie









Han Solo is a role that any leading man would love to secure, except Harrison Ford, of course. Taron Egerton has claimed that he was another star who almost played the star-based gunslinger in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The role eventually went to Alden Ehrenreich. However, Egerton claims he came close to pipping the star to the post back in 2018 when the project landed on cinema screens.

“I’ll be honest: I got on the Falcon. I was with Chewie. I was in the full costume…And there was one more…there was another round [of auditions] that I decided not to do,” Egerton told the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“And it’s far enough in the past now that I feel like I can say that. I hope no one feels annoyed that I have said it,” he said about his decision to discuss why he pulled out of the project.

The film itself was eventually released to largely favourable reviews without ever really threatening to set the world alight. As such, a follow-up film has never really been touted.

This prompted Ehrenreich to comment that he would consider playing Solo again, but there are no official plans. “It depends on what it is. It depends on how it’s done. It depends if it feels innate to the story,” he stated.

