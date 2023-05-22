Tank founder Algy Ward has died aged 63









Algy Ward, founding member of British heavy metal band Tank, has died aged 63 after a long-suffering health battle.

Ward, who was born in London, first made a name for himself when he joined the Australian group The Saints in 1977. He stayed with the band for two years before they disbanded and he was recruited shortly afterwards by The Damned. However, due to tensions between Ward and drummer Rat Scabies, he was fired by the group.

Following his departure from The Damned, Ward formed the heavy metal band Tank, who stayed together for almost a decade before splitting up in 1989. They later reunited but parted ways again in 2006 and later splintered off into two groups with Ward leading one version while two of his former bandmates toured as Tucker/Evans Tank.

Mick Tucker, who now leads the other Tank, paid tribute to Ward on Facebook: “R.I.P Algy… Just heard the sad news my old band mate passed away in hospital last Wednesday May 17th. We formed a formidable songwriting team when I joined TANK in 1983 and recorded some great albums along the way and many shows with TANK and the Nicky Moore band who I joined in 1990 with Algy.”

Tucker added: “Over the last couple of years we had to carry on without him but hoped one day we could get him back onstage with us. A glass will be raised tonight in your honour.”