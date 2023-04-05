Actor Tamera Kissen on board for indie horror movie ‘Fanged’









The actor and social media influencer Tamera Kissen, famed for her role in White Men Can’t Jump and House Party, has been confirmed for a central role in the forthcoming vampire horror movie Fanged. The independent feature will be released in cooperation with Empyrean Pictures and Rebel Maverick.

Fanged was written and directed by the filmmaking duo George Watson and Kapers Williams. The cast also includes Selena Anduze, Tyler Abron, Pauline Brown, Mataya Sweeting, Ravyn Rochelle, Ashley Nocera, and Kylie Jordan.

Watson and Williams will also handle production duties, with Matt Nicholas and Nastassja Kayln serving as executive producers. The film has now reportedly wrapped shooting in Atlanta, Georgia. It will mark the feature debut of Watson and Williams as a directing duo, following a series of successful music videos.

The IMDb tagline for the movie reads: “In what was supposed to be a rendezvous, a group of vampires get trapped in a deadly house with no escape.” According to a recent press release, the plot will follow a group of young vampires celebrating one of their friend’s “Blood Days,” but they find themselves in peril when an invisible barrier traps them in the party house. If they venture beyond the forcefield, the skin begins to burn.

As yet, a trailer for Fanged isn’t available. In the meantime, check out George Watson and Kapers Williams’ music video for Papii Rose’s ‘Pretty Little Thing’.