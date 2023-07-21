Tame Impala, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, and more share new songs on ‘Barbie the Album’









Greta Gerwig’s highly-anticipated Barbie movie is set to hit screens today, July 21st, and fans who didn’t secure pre-sale tickets to see it in cinemas can now listen to its soundtrack, also released today.

Barbie: The Album is out now on Atlantic Records, most interestingly featuring Ryan Gosling’s pink-fuelled power-ballad, ‘I’m Just Ken’.

Alongside Gosling will be K-pop group Fifty Fifty, Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, Karol G, Ice Spice, and Nicki Minaj.

Dua Lipa, who also plays a mermaid Barbie in the film, has already released ‘Dance the Night’ and will join Barbie’s all-star musical line-up, having unveiled glossy disco visuals for her track on May 26th.

In addition to the previously released singles from the album, it also features new music from Tame Impala on ‘Journey to the Real World’, Haim on ‘Home’ and Lizzo on ‘Pink’. Sam Smith was the last artist to be announced on the album on July 10th, with their track written from the perspective of Ken, named ‘Man I Am’.

Hitting cinemas, Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, alongside co-stars Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Dua Lipa, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Hari Nef, and more.

Stream the album in full below.