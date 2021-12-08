Tame Impala announce new single and major North American tour









Tame Impala have announced a huge leg of their North American 2022 tour along with the release of their latest single ‘No Choice’.

Alongside tackling festivals, Kevin Parker and his band are due to go on a major tour travelling through their home country of Australia and then into North America, as well as tackling some festivals in England, Portugal, Spain and France.

To add to the excitement, Tame Impala released ‘No Choice’, an unreleased track from the B-side of their most recent album The Slow Rush. The full B-side remixes album will be released as part of a deluxe edition on February 18th, 2022, alongside ‘The Boat I Row’ and other remixes from The Slow Rush. Primarily famous for songs like ‘The Less I Know The Better’ and ‘Lost In Yesterday’, ‘No Choice’ is one of their most recent releases along with ‘Breathe Deeper – Lil Yachty Remix’. The rapper said, “It was so amazing to work with Kevin as I’ve been a big fan since high school so it was a pleasant surprise and honour to be a part of such an incredible song.”

Tame Impala will embark on the North American tour on March 7th and will conclude it on March 25th in New Orleans, and later continue their tour with other festivals in Europe. When talking about not touring during the pandemic, Parker told Vulture: “To be honest, I’m not really thinking about the fact that I’m not touring the album. It’s more just that we’re not touring [at all], and I love playing in front of people.”

Pre-sale tickets will be released Wednesday, December 8th, with the pre-sale code: RUSHIUM, and the general sale releasing on Friday 10 December on Ticketmaster.

See Tame Impala tour dates:

07 March – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

09 March – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

10 March – Montreal, QC – Bell Place

12 March – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

14 March – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

16 March – Boston, MA – TD Garden

18 March – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

19 March – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center