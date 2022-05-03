The pop track Tame Impala's Kevin Parker called the "perfect song"









Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker is graced with one of the most dexterous minds in music, and over the last decade, he’s proved himself to be one of the most accomplished talents on the planet. However, what the Australian intriguingly labelled as “a perfect song” will surprise you.

Parker is an artist that doesn’t fall into one specific box, and in his work with Tame Impala, he flirts between genres. The musician doesn’t religiously stick to one sound, and the frontman has preferred to opt for an eclectic approach with his output.

Furthermore, Parker isn’t a music snob, and he’s not going to criticise a track just because it’s popular. He’s a fan of pop music, and outside of Tame Impala, it’s a world he’s stepped into by working with the likes of Mark Ronson and Lady Gaga.

At the end of 2020, the Tame Impala maestro appeared on the Australian radio station Triple J for their ‘Like A Version’ segment. While he was there, he covered ‘Girl Like You’ by Edwyn Collins and also spoke about his favourite song of the year — ‘WAP’ by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

The track was controversial because the pair embraced the female body and spoke about sex in a similarly literal way to their male counterparts in hip-hop. Despite the song becoming an international hit, many elder statesmen of music were angered by it.

“That should be a woman’s pride and possession,” Snoop Dogg said. “That’s your jewel of the Nile. That’s what you should hold on to. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it.”

Meanwhile, Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler declared it “disgusting”, and CeeLo Green told Far Out: “They are all more or less doing similar salacious gesturing to kinda get into position. I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all. … It comes at what cost?”

On the other hand, the duo found a fan in Tame Impala’s Parker, who told the broadcaster: “For me, it’s the most memorable song of 2020. I just think it’s a perfect song. It feels great, the lyrics are great, the production fits. It’s so outlandish and brave.”

Whether you like the song or not, it was a track which caused controversy and shockwaves, which has been an ingredient absent from pop music for so long. While ‘WAP’ is an acquired taste, it brought back a sense of anarchy to the charts and became a cultural talking point which seldom happens with songs in the digital age.

