Talking Heads remember Sire Records’ co-founder Seymour Stein: “He was our champion”









Members of Talking Heads have remembered Sire Records co-founder Seymour Stein, who passed away on April 2nd, aged 80. Chris Frantz, Tina Weymouth, Jerry Harrison and David Byrne signed with Stein's label in late 1976.

Stein is regarded as one of the most influential music executives of all time. His career spanned six decades, and his label attracted the likes of Lou Reed, Madonna, Ice-T, Depeche Mode, The Pretenders, The Smiths and many others.

In a recent Instagram post, Talking Heads paid tribute to Stein. “Talking Heads are deeply saddened to learn that Seymour Stein has died,” they wrote. “He was our champion. He fought bravely for us and he remained loyal to us until the end. Some people can spot a diamond in the rough and Seymour was one of them. He offered us a record deal after seeing us only one time at CBGB, before even we felt we were ready. He waited impatiently for eighteen months until we finally said yes to his offer.”

The post continues: “Seymour’s life was one of great success and also great tragedy, but through it all he remained crazy about music. To hear him sing one of our own songs to us while barreling down Broadway in a Checker cab was one of our life’s great delights. We say this with respect to his beautiful daughter Mandy and to all of the Sire Records family. He was a mensch that we and the music business will never forget.”

