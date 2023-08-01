







Talking Heads - 'Little Creatures' 4

Prior to Little Creatures, Talking Heads established a clear foundation in alt-rock music. With a strong debut home to hits like ‘Psycho Killer’ followed by a number of albums that garnered a loyal fanbase, the sixth studio album Little Creatures, marks a significant turning point in the band’s trajectory with even more daring infusions of punk, art rock, and funk.

Little Creatures sees Talking Heads taking on a new pop-inspired tint. Produced by band members David Byrne and Jerry Harrison, the album leans more towards accessible musical arrangements, beaming with soulful and evocative charm. Along with more pop qualities, the new sound explores notes of Americana, gracefully interwoven with tastes of country music.

Throughout the collection, the ethereal sound of steel guitar weaves its way, adding a touch of melancholic nostalgia to the heartfelt melodies. ‘As She Was’ is a perfect demonstration of just that – within its upbeat and rhythmic beat, Byrne plays with unusual key changes and strange lyrics, all accumulating together to create something reminiscent of a classic romantic comedy.

Playfulness is at the fore of a lot of tracks on Little Creatures. ‘Stay Up Late’ dives into the joys and challenges of parenthood, told from the perspective of a parent trying to put their child to sleep. Featuring Talking Heads’ signature blend of new wave and pop elements, with infectious rhythms and Byrne’s distinctive vocals, the song’s catchy chorus and danceable groove undeniably make it a standout track.

This unserious outlook leaks through even the album’s most glum messages – ‘Road to Nowhere’ lyrically laments notions of impending doom but in a rather glistening, hopeful way. Through Byrne’s promises of the future being “certain” at a place where “time is on our side”, there exists a reminder of the beauty at the centre of life’s messes, the kind that can even be exciting.

An unabashed, confident take on new genres and themes is the main takeaway from Little Creatures. With a soulful and gospel-influenced musical style, ‘Creatures of Love’ delves into the transformative power of love. The lyrics also touch upon the notion of unity and connection, suggesting that love can bind people together and elevate them to a higher state of being.

Musically, ‘Creatures of Love’ features a dynamic and uplifting arrangement, with prominent use of horns, Byrne’s impassioned vocal delivery, endearing backing vocals, and a vibrant rhythm section. The song’s gospel influences give it a joyful and celebratory quality, creating an uplifting and infectious atmosphere.

Amid the tapestry of meticulously paced and earnest tracks, ‘The Lady Don’t Mind’ emerges as a mesmerising enigma. Its core message may not readily unveil itself, but this very ambiguity only adds to its allure. In a world where meanings blur, the song’s sensuality and nautical essence weaves a tale of an act deemed taboo yet inexplicably magnetic to the singer. The lady in question reportedly “stops by when she wants to” and “says love is not what she’s after” but, ultimately, she “don’t mind”. It may seem that Byrne is discussing someone who’s promiscuous in nature, but who’s to say – the groove is fun enough not to mind all that much.

While some of the tracks may teeter on becoming lost in the shadows of their counterparts, like ‘Walk It Down’, it’s made up for quickly with songs like ‘Television Man’, which journeys through different experiences whilst watching television (“I’m inside and I’m outside at the same time”). It also arguably has the best transitions of all of Little Creatures – during the middle section of the song, the beat breaks down, and Byrne engages in a series of fun vocal sounds before the synths appear, and it’s clear that this is an instrumental that’s not to be messed with.

Then, in the final two minutes of the song, the lead guitar kicks in, and we’re reminded of all the reasons exactly why Talking Heads are pioneers of experimental alt-rock. Some of the greats provide us with the best music has to offer just by being a little rough around the edges and having a little jam – no matter how much refining occurred during the actual process. But Little Creatures is an exercise in everything Talking Heads is good at. By masterfully wading through the teases of various genres, the band clearly knows their stuff when it comes to the very appeal of music in the first place.

An actual treat for the ears and the soul, Little Creatures is sure to endure for many, many more years to come.